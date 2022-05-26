Modern Warfare 2 Beta to seemingly arrive on PlayStation first

In the midst of Microsoft’s current plans to purchase Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, Call of Duty’s presence on Sony’s Playstation was called into question, including Modern Warfare 2.

The possibility surely existed for the popular franchise to be an Xbox and PC exclusive. After all, Microsoft recently purchased Zenimax, the parent company of Bethesda. This is a deal that has certainly influenced the upcoming Starfield to be an Xbox and PC exclusive.

However, those worries were put to rest when Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, announced back in February 2022 that:

“Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.”

Therefore, it came as a surprise when a recent update to Call of Duty: Vanguard was apparently datamined for information regarding Modern Warfare 2: a future beta on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and bundles.

Leaks suggest Modern Warfare 2 Beta is reaching PlayStation consoles first

An update to Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Season 3 came shortly after the announcement of the release date to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. However, Vanguard’s files also apparently housed additional information.

According to CharlieINTEL, Call of Duty: MW2 will have three bundles: Standard, Cross Gen, and Vault Edition. Most importantly, an open beta for the game will be coming soon, not to Xbox but to PlayStation.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL “Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty. Pre-order the Cross-Gen Bundle for Early Access to the Open Beta — first on PS4 and PS5” “Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty. Pre-order the Cross-Gen Bundle for Early Access to the Open Beta — first on PS4 and PS5”

A follow-up tweet revealed something more, specifically related to the Cross Gen bundle of MW2:

“Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty. Pre-order the Cross-Gen Bundle for Early Access to the Open Beta — first on PS4 and PS5”

If the leaks are accurate, then the beta might be announced in the coming months, at least before the end of October. Activision Blizzard has already confirmed that the game will be launching on October 28, 2022, according to Call of Duty’s official Twitter handle.

However, if the leaks are false, what PlayStation fans can still rely on is the fact that the game will still be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In addition to PS4 and PS5, Modern Warfare 2 will also launch on Xbox Series X and Series S, PC, and Xbox One.

