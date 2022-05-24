COD leaker claims SBMM will change in Modern Warfare 2

There has always been a lot of controversy surrounding skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in COD. This is because some players may feel as if they constantly have to perform at peak performance if they wish to go anywhere with SBMM.

For others, it may pair them up with a few users they cannot go toe-to-toe with, resulting in games that are anything but fun for them.

While it is a touchy subject, gamers would need a complete overhaul of the game to change SBMM as it stands now. However, a COD leaker named RalphsValve has recently stated that there are plans in the works for some adjustments.

According to RalphsVale, Activision is working with a studio dedicated to making changes and improvements to SBMM in Modern Warfare 2.

COD leaker claims Modern Warfare 2 will make changes to SBMM

The current issue with SBMM in COD is that the system matches players with equally skilled players to make the game more even. In theory, this is a fantastic thing that can make the game a more fun experience for all.

However, what ends up happening is that it will match users up, and they will constantly have to be pushing hard to win as they are all the same skill.

This is different from previous forms of online game matchmaking when gamers would simply just be randomly thrown into a lobby together and just have to make it work. While this could also be fun, the reasoning behind it is to try to keep very skilled players from matching into lower-skilled lobbies.

However, this isn't always what happens in COD.

So what exactly is going to change with upcoming SBMM adjustments in COD?

According to the leaks from RalphsValve, Activision has tasked the studio with applying changes to SBMM that will appeal to everyone. What this means is that players of higher skill will find themselves being matched with more appropriate levels of players.

Having cannon fodder can be fun at times, but users sometimes want a challenge, not just to steamroll through lobbies.

For those of lower skill, the system will make some adjustments too. This means that gamers will be matched with others of lower skill.

According to the leak source, there are even talks of adding bots to lower-tier lobbies. This will help lower-skilled individuals feel good about playing the game when they are learning and will be able to rack up some kills as they work their way up in the game.

New SBMM will be able to counter "smurfs" in COD Modern Warfare 2

One of the biggest problems with SBMM is that some higher-skilled gamers will often create new accounts and run rampant through lower-skilled lobbies. This process is known as smurfing.

To combat this, the new Bots in the upcoming SBMM will be able to help by removing smurfs from the game. RalphsValve writes:

"With the overhaul in AI, they'll be able to track a player's level of skill throughout a match, leveling and countering 'Smurfs' or outright removing the player from the matches."

With all of these changes, players should be able to have a much better time in the game. However, to see the official changes made to SBMM, players will have to wait and see how it all shakes out in the final version.

But, like all things, SBMM is changing and evolving over time, so patience is always key.

Edited by Ravi Iyer