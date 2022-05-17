COD Modern Warfare 2 has its reveal date leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been given just a logo for now, but more information regarding the sequel is on its way.

When Infinity Ward shared the new logo on their Twitter account, the gaming world reacted uproariously. However, there has been radio silence since then regarding any details about the game.

That may change soon as more and more leaks come out. A recent batch indicated that a true reveal might arrive in early June with potential story details and gameplay footage.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal potentially scheduled for June

Any leaks or rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. It is all speculation until it is completely confirmed by those who are making the game.

Still, it is hard not to get excited about the prospects of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The revamp of the Modern Warfare series gave us one of the most popular COD entries of all time.

The last couple, such as Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, did not meet expectations. That is why fans are hopeful that the new MW2 will deliver and are on the edge of their seats for whatever information they can find.

It seems like more information will be coming soon if any of these leaks turn out to be true. These are provided by prominent leakers in the gaming industry, such as Jeff Grubb and Tom Henderson.

Jeff Grubb @JeffGrubb Important updates added to the thingy.



Also, I think Ubisoft is likely to have something, while Sony is less likely to do something in June. Important updates added to the thingy. Also, I think Ubisoft is likely to have something, while Sony is less likely to do something in June. https://t.co/5gdchkKPoU

Both indicate that more details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be provided in early June. Further speculating has all the signs pointing towards a Summer Game Fest appearance.

The Summer Game Fest is scheduled for June 9, 2022, so a kick-off the day before may indicate a COD reveal. As stated by Tom Henderson, June 8, 2022, which is a Wednesday, is when it will all take place.

Infinity Ward will be the only one who can combat or confirm these rumors about Modern Warfare 2. Hopefully, they will provide more details about the game, even if it is just a full reveal date, sooner rather than later.

Only the developers know exactly how far the game is in its development and what can be shown. Expect a full-on reveal soon, around early June, but don't be surprised if that changes with what Infinity Ward makes official.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar