Recent Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 website update teases imminent reveal

While fans are eagerly waiting for the most hyped Call of Duty game in history, the Modern Warfare 2 website recently went live for the very first time.

On April 28, Call of Duty unveiled the logo for Modern Warfare 2. Fans have been clamoring ever more since. The MW 2 OST in the logo's background reveals a teaser added to it.

While the whole community is getting nostalgic and excited simultaneously, fans are getting impatient. They are getting gaga over just a glimpse of anything related to the next iteration.

Recently, Call of Duty’s official website added a Modern Warfare 2 section, and here is everything we know so far.

Does the new website update of Modern Warfare 2 hint at a possible reveal date?

The official Modern Warfare 2 website has not revealed much as of yet. However, fans can now sign up for all the upcoming updates regarding MW 2. Call of Duty will email whenever a new update comes in. Here is how to sign up to receive MW2 updates in the mailbox.

At first, to go to the site, players need to click on the link given below

http://callofduty.com/modernwarfare2

If they have an existing Call of Duty account, they can log in to the official website.

If users do not possess a Call of Duty account, they need to sign up using their emails and a new password.

After logging in, a big MW 2 logo will pop up. To receive the latest news regarding MW 2, users need to agree on COD’s checkbox saying,

“Opt in to receive all Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty updates.”

Click on the submit button and users are good to go. They will now receive every upcoming update about the most anticipating iteration of Call of Duty.

As for the reveal date of the upcoming title, nothing has been revealed by the developer Infinity Ward or publisher Activision yet. However, there are multiple rumors about a specific reveal date.

According to trusted insider, Tom Henderson, the game will be revealed in early June.

As per some other leaker, TheGhostOfHope or just Hope, the gameplay reveal trailer for the next segment will be on June 2 and there will be some raw footage display of the campaign, which will be aired on the June 9.

The website update does not say anything particular about the reveal date. However, it is expected that this indicates the much-awaited reveal date is close and Activision is making small progress in bringing the new era of Call of Duty to light.

Edited by Srijan Sen