COD Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting an Alpha in August

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was revealed by Infinity Ward, but all other details are being provided by leaks and rumors at this point.

One big rumor, aside from when the game will receive its true and full reveal, is that the future MW2 iteration will be receiving an Alpha playtest period sometime in the month of August.

Rumors and leaks should be considered pure speculation until anything is made official by the game's developers, but if it is set to arrive this fall, an August Alpha version makes perfect sense.

COD Modern Warfare 2 may have an Alpha playtest in August

The first details regarding an August Alpha playtest for MW2 came from RalphsValue on Twitter. He is known for some pretty accurate leaks over the years.

This makes fans excited about the truth behind an Alpha playtest for the upcoming Call of Duty title. One happening in August matches up with Alpha playtests that were made available for previous entries in the franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard received an Alpha playtest for some of its modes in August 2021, months before it was scheduled for release. If that is any indication, then yes, the same will probably happen for Modern Warfare 2.

A Beta version of Vanguard then followed in September. This bodes well for those who might be expecting a Beta period for MW2 shortly before its release. That information has not been a part of any leaks yet.

MW2CODNEWS @MW2CODNEWS MW2 LEAKS



Alpha for August

Reveal soon!

New mechanics

Fan favorite maps



Alpha for August

Reveal soon!

New mechanics

Fan favorite maps

What are you hyped for?!

The Vanguard Alpha test was only for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. With Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, PlayStation exclusivity for an Alpha test may not be on the cards.

As well, the Vanguard Alpha test only included the multiplayer mode Champion's Hill. It is unknown at this point what a potential Modern Warfare 2 Alpha test could include or if there will even be any new game modes.

#MediaKitsPartner Goose @Goose96_ #MW2



Teaser Trailer- June 2nd



Campaign reveal- June 8th



Actual Gameplay Reveal- June 9th (during Summer Game Fest)



Alpha Beta-Early August



Teaser Trailer- June 2nd

Campaign reveal- June 8th

Actual Gameplay Reveal- June 9th (during Summer Game Fest)

Alpha Beta-Early August

If this timeline is accurate it's gonna be one heck of a Summer!

Regardless of what comes with the MW2 Alpha test, players will just be excited to be able to share feedback regarding the latest COD title in hopes of making it as polished as possible before its release.

After looking at these rumors, an Alpha playtest is more than likely going to happen because it did so with previous COD entries. It's just a timeframe that can be questioned until Infinity Ward spills any further details.

However, readers must note that these are mere speculations and the developers have revealed nothing officially yet.

