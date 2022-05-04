Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have 'to climb a mountain' to match Activision's expectations after Vanguard's disappointment

Activision is betting heavily on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the premium experience on offer to players in 2022. The initial logo reveal has shown the craze of the game among fans, and the publishers will be hoping to make the most of it.

However, Activision has claimed their shortcomings with Call of Duty Vanguard, indicating a mountain that the upcoming game in the series will have to conquer.

Fans and developers' hopes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be high. The targets for it could be significant if the publisher's assessment of Call of Duty Vanguard is anything to go by.

In a recent SEC filing, Activision discussed its shortcomings in expectations related to Vanguard. Even though, according to data, Call of Duty Vanguard has been the best-selling game in the United States over the fiscal year 21-22.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have very high expectations

Since the rumors started doing the rounds, players have been excited about it. After all, the last Modern Warfare game, released in 2019, is considered the most successful of the recent lot.

Activision has also been a part of the hype train as it has spoken extensively about its upcoming project. Even in a recent SEC filing, the ambition on the part of the publishers is evident. It's pretty understandable since a lot is riding on it. The fact that this game will likely have a two-year cycle at a minimum means that Activision can't put a foot wrong.

The onus on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be greater, mainly because of the reception of Call of Duty Vanguard. Sales-wise, the game has done just fine as it ended as the highest seller in the last fiscal year in the United States. While a case can be made that it has got more time in circulation over a game like Elden Ring, the position is still commendable.

However, Activision is less than happy with its recent SEC filing. They believe that the World War II setting backfired and didn't work as per their expectations. The developers appear to have been unable to innovate as much as they wanted.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision also says there’s over 650 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile, and that active players on Mobile each month in 2021 almost matched the active console & PC player base.



They are building a large team for Warzone Mobile “to take the franchise to new heights.” Activision also says there’s over 650 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile, and that active players on Mobile each month in 2021 almost matched the active console & PC player base. They are building a large team for Warzone Mobile “to take the franchise to new heights.” https://t.co/a3fkeyBgL3

This signals that the major issue for Activision related to Call of Duty Vanguard has more to do with the quality of the product. It's unrealistic to think that a modern Call of Duty game won't sell well despite the problems it could have. The publishers will want to work better along these lines, and their first chance comes with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 is rumored to be a continuation of 2019, and the game goes back to the modern era. There are also rumors about modes like DMZ, which will be a first for Call of Duty games. Features like these can work wonders if they're implemented correctly.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



First heard about this mode in February and am very excited to see how it is received by the public. The EFT game loop has potential to be the next “Battle Royale” trend. CoD: Warzone & Vanguard Source @BlackOpsLeaks



According to



"Looting. Survival. Post Nuke Map. 3rd person.



If you die you lose what you came in with. Must extract from certain locations on the map. "



Follow Escape From Tarkov Type Mode coming to WarzoneAccording to @ModernWarzone "Looting. Survival. Post Nuke Map. 3rd person.If you die you lose what you came in with. Must extract from certain locations on the map. "Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more Escape From Tarkov Type Mode coming to Warzone 👀According to @ModernWarzone "Looting. Survival. Post Nuke Map. 3rd person. If you die you lose what you came in with. Must extract from certain locations on the map. "Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more❗️ According to @_Tom_Henderson_ the 3rd game mode for Modern Warfare II (2022) is internally titled “DMZ”.First heard about this mode in February and am very excited to see how it is received by the public. The EFT game loop has potential to be the next “Battle Royale” trend. twitter.com/BlackOpsLeaks/… According to @_Tom_Henderson_ the 3rd game mode for Modern Warfare II (2022) is internally titled “DMZ”. First heard about this mode in February and am very excited to see how it is received by the public. The EFT game loop has potential to be the next “Battle Royale” trend. twitter.com/BlackOpsLeaks/… https://t.co/kptvzw5uZC

Additionally, there are no plans for a premium Call of Duty release in 2023. This essentially means that the developers will have more time to develop and polish the features of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. This will allow them to refine their gameplay and add more features in previous games that might not have been seen.

Overall, the expectations for the upcoming game are massive, and it's evident in the SEC filing. More reveals and sneak peeks are expected in the upcoming months leading up to the release. For players and Activision, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have to be a home run.

