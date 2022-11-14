Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released just over two weeks ago on all platforms and today, it has been nominated for various categories at the Game Awards 2022.

The Game Awards is one of the most reputed award ceremonies in the video game industry, and was established seven years ago in 2014. It is held in the last quarter of every year and every title released during that year is in contention for nominations for various categories in game development. Meanwhile, there are also other nominations related to the video game industry.

Modern Warfare 2 has been nominated for three awards

This year's The Game Awards are set to be held in 24 days, on December 8, and will be livestreamed on various platforms, including YouTube and Twitch, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The three awards that Modern Warfare 2 has been nominated for are:

• Best Action Game

As per the event, this award is given to the best game in the action genre, focused primarily on combat.

The other nominees for Best Action Game are Bayonetta 3, Neon White, Sifu, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

• Best Multiplayer

This award, according to the event, is given to the video game with the best multiplayer experience, gameplay, and design. It also includes co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of the title's genre or platform.

The other nominees for Best Multiplayer Game are Multiversus, Overwatch 2, Splatoon 3, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

• Best Audio Design

The award recognizes the best in-game audio and sound design in video games, and Modern Warfare 2 has been nominated for it.

Other nominees for Best Audio Design are Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 2 was not nominated for the Game of the Year as there are heavy contenders this year. Everyone is free to vote in all categories including the aforementioned ones, Game of the Year, Esports Team, Esports Player, Content Creator of the Year, and more.

To vote, they can go to TheGameAwards.com, sign in using either their Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, or Google account, and click on "Vote Now" on the homepage of the website.

A voter can also add the event to their calendar so that they get a reminder before the event is held at 4:30 PM PST on December 8.

During the event, upcoming video games will also be revealed, including various announcements and updates as the trend has been for The Game Awards' ceremony, with some special guests set to appear as well.

