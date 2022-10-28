Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer 'Operator list bug causes exit to home menu' error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest first-person shooter (FPS) that dropped regionally on October 27 and was globally available for all players the next day. The game had a fruitful series of beta phases that helped publishers identify multiple wrinkles to iron out for the final release.

A new bug seems to have surfaced on the global launch date. Going to the Operators window sends the player back to the home menu. A new game is expected to have a few bugs and issues, but this one pertains to the fundamental level of the game.

Unpacking Modern Warfare 2 Operator list bug

Modern Warfare 2 now features all the game modes completely unlocked for all players - Campaign, Multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Fans are flocking to the game to experience what they highly anticipated.

The appearance of bugs in the initial weeks is normal, but having a bug plague the home menu itself can severely affect the players’ experience in this newly released Call of Duty title. This iteration is expected to launch a new era for the franchise.

Operator tab bug

Fans will be directed to the game’s home menu after turning Modern Warfare 2 on, where multiple tabs are on the screen in the center top section. A tab called “Operators” contains all the character cosmetics in a player’s account, where they can be equipped and customized.

The game remains normal while the user is on the “SPECGRU,” which is the left partition inside the tab and has no abnormal response. As soon as players switch to the “KORTAC” and try to use the scroll or hover over the section for a short duration, the user is sent back to the home menu.

Possible fixes

It is a new bug that obstructs certain actions on the home screen. Players can try restarting the game to see if the bug resolves. This method may require multiple restarts and is not a guaranteed fix.

Additionally, users may want to restart shaders from the settings menu, which may load some failed assets from the game that died while the game was initially booted.

If the bug still exists, reinstalling it can be considered the final resort, but only after verifying the integrity of the game files. This will download and install any missing files that pertain to the Operators tab.

Possible reasons

This new bug in Modern Warfare 2 may be caused due to a failed loading of particular in-game assets, causing the game to abruptly send players back to the home menu while on the Operators tab. It only occurs on the Kortac side of the operators and can signal a corrupt file for one of the character skins.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for up-to-date coverage of the latest bugs, possible fixes, and other related stories about Modern Warfare 2.

Poll : 0 votes