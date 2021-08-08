Modern Warfare II intel gets leaked before launch of COD Vanguard

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is nearing its end as November 2021 gets closer. It replaced Modern Warfare 2019 as the main COD title in the fourth quarter of 2020. Every November, the Call of Duty community witnesses the end of one title as another is launched.

COD 2021 is rumored to be named Vanguard, and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games. However, according to new intel, there is some news about the Call of Duty game coming out next year. With already enough hype going on about the upcoming one, there are now leaks about Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare title that will come out in 2022.

COD leaker TheMW2Ghost posted on August 7 saying news about the Infinity Ward title is looking good, and progress in development is way ahead of schedule. Infinity Ward was the studio behind the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, with which players have a love-hate relationship. However, it was a landmark title, as Warzone was released in collaboration with Raven Software, and even today the MW MP5 is one of the most used weapons in Verdansk.

Got a little info on MW II today, apparently Infinity award are feeling very good about the game, development is farther ahead than projected w/ still over a year to finish



Should be in a good state once it’s time to release. — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) August 7, 2021

While Sledgehammer Games has been very secretive about the COD 2021 title, the community will definitely appreciate Infinity Ward putting in the hard work and making sure they release a next-gen title that will tick all the boxes.

Community complaints being taken into account in the development of Modern Warfare II

Treyarch had to listen to a lot of complaints after the release of Black Ops Cold War, as it seemed unfinished, full of glitches and even the campaign acting up on consoles. Warzone is always riddled with tons of bugs that ruin the experience on Verdansk daily.

TheMW2Ghost also replied to a comment saying that Infinity Ward has taken into account complaints from the community regarding Modern Warfare 2019, and they will try and deliver better in the 2022 title.

This is one of the things I was told some time ago, that they really did change a lot of the things that was hated about MW19 — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) August 7, 2021

COD Vanguard is supposed to be set in a WWII setting, and this will be taking the timeline further back from 1984, where BOCW is set. Verdansk will also see a similar change in the coming days, as it did with a nuke event during the end of Modern Warfare 2019. The future of Call of Duty looks promising indeed, and all the community has to do is wait for the devs to deliver in time.

