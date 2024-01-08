MoistCr1TiKaL confronts Supcaitlin's moderator, claims Twitch streamer is "using" him for content

On January 8, 2024, Twitch and YouTube streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" collaborated with Caitlin "Supcaitlin's" channel moderator Dilly. For those out of the loop, the content creators recently got into a feud after Supcaitlin accused MoistCr1TiKaL of sending "all the bullies" to her.

The catalyst for the situation can be traced back to MoistCr1TiKaL's video titled, Saddest Twitch Stream Ever, in which he commented on Supcaitlin attempting to kiss Dilly after setting a goal of receiving a $500 donation.

During a Twitch livestream earlier today, MoistCr1TiKaL confronted Dilly by asking if he thought Supcaitlin "cares" about him. According to Dilly, the content creator "genuinely" cared about him, and he recalled the time she set him up on a dating show after he broke up. He elaborated:

"Yeah, genuinely! Like, when I went through my breakup, she set me up on to have a dating show. Like..."

In response, MoistCr1TiKaL claimed Supcaitlin wanted to "use" Dilly for content at his "weakest moment." He remarked:

"That's using you for content again, though. That's not looking out for you. That's still using you for content, and this is at your weakest moment. You're most vulnerable. You've just gone through a traumatic experience, and she's immediately turning you into content."

The 29-year-old added:

"Yeah, it's not your fault. I'm not putting any blame on your shoulders. Like, it's an opportunity. You're low right now because of this breakup, and now, you have this girl who's like, 'Hey, I've got a bunch of girls I can put you with if you do it on my stream.'"

"Fails to see he's being taken advantage of" - Netizens react to MoistCr1TiKaL confronting Supcaitlin's moderator Dilly

Charlie's conversation with Dilly quickly became one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering over 105 comments in just a few hours. Redditor u/orderinthefort wrote that people were "making a big deal out of nothing":

According to one community member, MoistCr1TiKaL was "also using" Dilly for content:

Redditor u/phar_phar chimed in with their thoughts by writing:

"This whole discussion is pretty sad, mod Dilly seems like a pretty level-headed dude but fails to see he's being taken advantage of or at the least in extreme denial."

Supcaitlin addressed the situation on January 8, 2024, via a post on X (formerly Twitter). She stated that she had privately apologized to Dilly and that there was "no animosity" between them. The streamer went on to say that their antics on the livestream were "staged."