"Jimmy Neutron of s*xual content on Twitch" - MoistCr1TiKaL says Morgpie is a more influential streamer than xQc, Kai Cenat, and Jynxzi

Popular streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has shared his thoughts on Twitch content creator Morgpie's controversial yet viral livestreams. In a video titled Twitch is Getting Crazy, MoistCr1TiKaL claimed that Morgpie is the "most influential" personality on Twitch, who "defines the meta" on the Amazon-owned platform.

While discussing Morgpie's recent unban from Twitch amid the "censor bar meta," the 29-year-old brought up her recent shenanigans and remarked:

"Morgpie has been unbanned again and she immediately hopped back on the saddle with another wacky idea here. She's like the Jimmy Neutron of s*xual content on Twitch, just constantly having these brain-blasts for new things to try. And, I just have to show you this most recent one because it is just downright comical."

MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he believes Morgpie is more influential than Twitch stars like xQc, Kai Cenat, and Jynxzi

MoistCr1TiKaL's aforementioned video began with him mentioning a "ferocious debate" over who is the most influential streamer on Twitch. While claiming that people would usually cite Felix "xQc," Kai Cenat, or Nicholas "Jynxzi," Charlie argued that Morgpie was the most influential personality on the platform.

He said:

"Who is the most influential streamer on Twitch right now? This is an argument that a lot of people like to engage in and it becomes this ferocious debate. And, most people usually go to like the top-subbed channels or the channels with the most viewers. So, you'll have people talking about xQc being the face of Twitch or Kai Cenat or Jynxzi."

According to the YouTuber, Morgpie "defines the meta" on the livestreaming platform:

"However, if you ask me - I think the most influential streamer on Twitch right now is Morgpie. She defines the meta on Twitch. She is the primordial soup from which the meta evolves from."

MoistCr1TiKaL went on to say that the streamer who popularized the "topless" content was "so powerful" that Twitch has to constantly monitor her channel. He elaborated:

"She is so powerful that the Twitch Policy Team has to constantly be monitoring her, at her mercy basically. She has the Twitch meta wrapped around her finger when it comes to this niche of content."

MoistCr1TiKaL continued:

"You probably know her name because she was the pioneer that innovated the topless meta - the implied nudity meta which hog wild! This was so big that the Twitch Policy Team actually had to come forward and make a statement and a guidelines update, kind of addressing all of these things."

At the five-minute mark of the video, MoistCr1TiKaL claimed that the prevalence of NSFW content on the platform was a "Twitch itself problem." He also stated that streamers who participate in the meta and receive a maximum of a three-day ban are not subjected to "severe punishment."