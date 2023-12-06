"Most pathetic thing I've ever read" - MoistCr1TiKaL reacts to Elon Musk and X users' viral conversation about GTA 6

Prominent internet personality Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has spoken out about Elon Musk and X (formerly Twitter) users' viral conversation about GTA 6. On December 5, 2023, X user @KettlebellLife stated that they had not played a single Grand Theft Auto title. Musk responded by saying he tried playing GTA 5 but "didn't like doing crime."

The South African billionaire's social media post read:

"Tried, but didn't like doing crime. GTA 5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it."

Soon after, X user Ian Miles Cheong, who goes by the handle @stillgray, replied to Musk's take on GTA by writing:

"I'm glad shooting cops in Cyberpunk 2077 is completely optional. Never finished GTA 5 either."

MoistCr1TiKaL reposted the screenshot of the viral interaction, commenting that it was the "most pathetic thing" he had read on the social media platform:

"This is the most pathetic thing I've ever read on here."

"They can't separate video games from reality?" - MoistCr1TiKaL goes off at Elon Musk and X users' take on GTA

On December 6, 2023, MoistCr1TiKaL uploaded a video to his official YouTube channel, penguinz0, titled Grand Theft Auto 6 Situation. He discussed the aforementioned tweet in detail and doubled down on his sentiments.

The streamer said:

"If that isn't the most pathetic read you've ever had on Twitter, I don't know what is. Elon Musk has many times in the past touted how soft society has become. 'Oh, everyone is such an uptight, sensitive softy.' Meanwhile, he's saying, 'Pardon me,' pinky out, 'I couldn't play GTA 5 because I don't like crime. I'm such a good guy that I couldn't deal with the act of shooting a police officer in a video game. Those pixels on the screen representing a police officer, they were too much for me!'"

Referring to Elon Musk as a "goober" and Ian Miles Cheong as a "goofball," he remarked:

"'I had to go into the shower, turn it on, and just let it wash away my tears. It was traumatizing!' This f**king goober and his goofball hemorrhoid that keeps trying to attach himself there, Ian, they can't separate video games from reality?! That's just dangerously delusional! Like, that is a bad mindset if you're f**king lost in the sauce, and can't separate a f**king fictional work from the real world."

Fans react to MoistCr1TiKaL's response to Elon Musk's take on GTA

MoistCr1TiKaL's recent tweet has amassed over 3.4 million views with more than 114,000 likes. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

MoistCr1TiKaL is a renowned Twitch streamer in addition to being a prominent YouTuber. He's been broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since 2018 and has 5,192,764 followers on his channel.