MoistCr1TiKaL opens up on his recent feud with HasanAbi’s editor, admits he didn’t watch the debate involving xQc

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" was joined by fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," whose editor (Ostonox) has been feuding with him on Twitter. At one point, MoistCr1TiKaL admitted that he had not been following the Kick-related controversy between HasanAbi, Imane "Pokimane," and Felix "xQc."

For context, the trio has been engaged in a fiery dispute concerning Kick's affiliation with Stake, a gambling platform. Ostonox entered the fray by tweeting that all individuals streaming for Kick were "bad people."

MoistCr1TiKaL noticed the tweet and highlighted the fact that Amazon, the parent company of Twitch, has faced human rights cases, suggesting that they themselves are not entirely clean.

MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he hasn't watched xQc's debate with HasanAbi

Kick's signing of xQc has sparked debates within the streaming community. Recently, Hasan and Pokimane expressed their concerns about the platform indirectly promoting gambling.

Upon being asked if he watched the debate, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that he intentionally didn't tune in:

"No. I said this before, I think you know this, I don't usually watch debates. I think it's not super conducive for understanding because most people go in there with like, their side, their mind already made up and they just count points."

He also highlighted his preference for conversations over debates:

"I prefer conversations like we're having. A conversation is more conducive to an actual understanding. So I don't usually watch debates, so I didn't tune in."

The YouTuber further stated (02:50:00) that Kick streamers who don't focus on gambling content should not be considered ethically bad. He also pointed out that Twitch streamers don't face backlash for Amazon's labor issues. Similarly, he argued that Kick streamers shouldn't be criticized solely because their platform is owned by a gambling site like Stake.

What did the community say?

The xQc, HasanAbi, and Pokimane controversy has gained significant traction within the streaming community, becoming one of the most widely publicized disputes. A detailed chronological account of the events can be found here.

