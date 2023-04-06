MoistCr1TiKaL plans to "multi-stream" once his Twitch contract runs out, cites 50-50 subscription revenue split as a reason

On a recent stream, popular content creator Charlie or MoistCr1TiKaL made a big announcement regarding his future plans once his exclusive contract with Twitch runs out. The streamer revealed that he would definitely be "multi-streaming," meaning that he would be streaming on more than one platform.

MoistCr1TiKaL cited the 50/50 revenue split that Twitch has enforced as the primary reason behind his decision to multi-stream. For comparison, creators can retain up to 70% of their revenue on YouTube, while Kick, the Stake-backed platform, offers 95%.

MoistCr1TiKaL has been among the many content creators who have expressed dissatisfaction with Twitch's recent decision to claim 50% of the subscription revenue of its streamers.

Despite his concerns, Charlie has continued streaming exclusively on Twitch. However, he has made it clear that he plans to diversify his streaming presence once his contract runs out. He said:

"The 50/50 split already has starting taking some level of effect. For example, I am not going to be exclusive on Twitch once my contract runs out. I will absolutely multi-stream."

(Timestamp: 01:26:25)

He added:

"There'll be literally no reason to be exclusive on Twitch anymore and I imagine the vast majority of people on Twitch will too."

Charlie also opined on Twitch's recent announcement on conducting various "sponsorship experiments" (such as Sponsored Gift Subs, which will allow brands to gift subs to viewers). He believes that this particular experiment will not have any effect.

What did the fans say about his plans?

Fans showed support for Charlie's decision to multi-stream after he revealed his plans to leave Twitch. Some fans believe his popularity on YouTube could translate into success as a live streamer if the platform invested more in live streaming.

On the other hand, some fans speculated that his decision to multi-stream might be a tactic to leverage a better deal with Twitch. Here are some of the top comments:

MoistCr1TiKaL is not the only big-name content creator involved in out-of-contract discussions with Twitch. Recently, xQc revealed on stream that he has been out of contract with the platform since January 2023. This means he is now free to stream on other platforms without contractual obligations to Twitch.

