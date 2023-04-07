MoistCr1TiKaL slams Twitch for new Sponsored Subscription experiment and explains how splitting revenue with Twitch might harm streamers

Twitch's new Sponsorship Experiments have incurred heavy backlash from the community, with streamers like MoistCr1TiKaL criticizing them for introducing features such as sponsored gift subscriptions.

Popular variety streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," who is known for giving his opinions on current affairs in and outside the streaming world, joined many others in calling out Twitch for trying out new policies that could potentially reduce a streamer's revenue from sponsorships by integrating them into channel subscriptions.

Twitch is known to take a 50% cut of revenue from subscriptions, which could significantly impact those who rely on sponsorships to make a living. Charlie took to his stream today to explain why this might harm content creators on the platform.

"They're taking 50% of the money you should be getting": MoistCr1TiKaL calls Twitch's new Sponsored Subscription idea stupid and unfair to streamers

Charlie was reacting to a video by Asmongold where he defended Twitch's new Sponsorship Experiments with sponsored gifted subscriptions and other features. For those out of the loop, the Amazon-owned streaming platform recently announced that they would be testing out upcoming features to integrate sponsorships into channel subscriptions.

However, not many share Asomongold's positive attitude towards the new features. For context, the main backlash against implementing the new sponsorship features is due to the controversial 50/50 subscription revenue split. By tying the sponsorship money owed to the creators with subs, many feel Twitch is unnecessarily taking a cut from a streamer's earnings.

MoistCr1TiKal was making a very similar argument while reacting to the video and disagreed with Asmongold when the latter said nothing pertaining to existing sponsorships would change. MoistCr1TiKal reiterated the controversial 50/50 split clause that has caused so much backlash from the community at large:

"I don't think that's the argument though. Are people under the impression that they are going to take existing subs? One, they already do. It's a 50% split coming up."

MoistCr1TiKaL further explained that making sponsorships dependent on gifted subscriptions would cut revenue from streamers because Twitch was taking half of it:

So they already take from the existing subs, but the whole thing is, one of their statements is, you can now have the brand sponsor gift subs. So they will pay for your community's gift subs. Which is supposed to be money that they would be paying you for doing the sponsored stream. But now it's split with Twitch."

MoistCr1TiKaL doubled down on the point about the platform taking half of the streamer's revenue from sponsorships by calling the idea stupid:

"So they're taking 50% of the money that you should be getting for doing a sponsored stream. Which is a stupid idea."

Reddit reacts to Charlie's take

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about the streamer's take on the issue of the new sponsorship experiments, with some pointing out how it might help smaller streamers in conjunction with the Bounty Board 2.0:

Redditors debating the new sponsored subscription model (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The 50/50 revenue split has been a major point of contention in the streaming community in recent months as other platforms, such as YouTube and Kick, have much better revenue policies. Kick's unique revenue policies have been praised by veteran streamers, including Ninja and Myth.

