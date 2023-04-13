"MoistHypoKr1TiKaL": The Streamer Awards Fansly drama continues as MuKitty calls MoistCr1TiKaL liar and hypocrite

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" is once again under fire for his reaction to the Fansly ad and sponsorship during last month's Streamer Awards 2023. Another YouTuber named MuKitty criticized Twitch streamers such as HasanAbi and others who had supported QTCinderella's show sponsored by Fansly, a company that hosts explicit adult content.

MuKitty called them hypocrites for denouncing adult content on streaming platforms when shared by others, such as the recent Adin Ross explicit controversy on Kick. Charlie featured heavily in the criticism as his reaction to the Streamer Awards ad that promoted adult content was considered highly hypocritical, as he was dubbed "MoistHypoKr1TiKaL."

While this happened almost a week ago, the drama continued yesterday after MuKitty made another video on MoistCr1TiKaL's initial response. Charlie has once again deigned to answer her in a video titled 'I'll Take The Bait.'

Why are MuKitty and MoistCr1TiKaL feuding over Fansly?

For those unaware, Fansly is an adult website like OnlyFans, with creators posting explicit content behind a paywall. Their presence at this year's Streamer Awards has become the focal point of the latest streamer drama to engulf many big Twitch streamers such as Ludwig Ahgren, HasanAbi, and QTCinderella.

The main argument for those criticizing the move to take on sponsorship from an adult website comes from the fact that some, if not all of the above streamers, have taken a hard stance against Adin Ross streaming an adult site on Kick.

HasanAbi, who was actively doing interviews on the Streamer Awards red carpet, was vocal against Adin Ross streaming explicit content to minors, even bringing it up while debating Trainwreckstv. Another person who publicly criticized Ross for streaming p*rnography was MoistCr1TiKaL, who had talked about it in a video in the past.

MuKitty took that as an indication that the YouTuber was being hypocritical by calling out Adin Ross and not QTCinderella, with the insinuation being that they were friends, thus justifying what to her was a case of double standards.

Last week, MoistCr1TiKaL reacted to the video on his stream and also made a video titled 'Hypocrisy' to address the allegations. The meat of the video is Charlie establishing that showing outright p*rn, as was in the case of Adin Ross, is not the same as advertising a website that has p*rn without showing any nudity on the stream.

MuKitty, however, was not satisfied with the answer and has released another video titled 'Moist Hypocritikal Can't Stop Lying' where she doubled down and made an entire video questioning his justifications. This led to him releasing another 40-minute video as he defended his actions.

Social media reactions to drama

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were engrossed in the drama after xQc reacted to MuKitty's latest video, with an overwhelming majority saying how weird it is that the episode has gone on for so long. Here are some general reactions:

Redditors debating the existence of the drama

MoistCr1TiKaL is known for his YouTube content, where he shares his thoughts on various topics. Being a variety streamer popular for his commentaries on many topics, he has gotten into a number of feuds in his career. The most recent was a viral online spat with controversial streamer Sneako.

