Popular YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren reacted to a Reddit post about a unique chess-boxing event in an abandoned warehouse during one of his livestreams. For those unaware, Chess-Boxing is a hybrid sport that combines chess and boxing. It involves alternating rounds of chess and boxing, with each round lasting between three to four minutes.

In December 2020, Ludwig hosted a highly publicized chess-boxing event that brought together prominent creators and chess players. However, after seeing his fans organize an unmonitored combative event on a hard concrete floor, the streamer expressed his concerns:

"This is not on me, I did not inspire them"

Ludwig raises concerns over fans hosting a chess-boxing event without safety

Ludwig's initial reaction to the recent post was one of amusement, but he then expressed concern about the safety of the event. One of the pictures in the post featured a participant with a bloody nose, which raised questions about the safety measures in place during the event. The YouTuber said:

"This is horrifying that some Ludbuds decided to do Chess-Boxing in an abandoned warehouse on concrete with zero, it seems, protection. Now, look, a couple of notes. One, I think it's f**king kind of funny and bada**, two, you could get seriously injured."

He urged his fans not to post unsafe content on his subreddit page after expressing concern about the safety of a chess-boxing event in a Reddit post. Additionally, he reminded fans that his event had several safety regulations in place and was sanctioned by the chess-boxing commission.

The original poster mentioned that they had videos of the event, but the streamer quickly intervened and recommended that such content should be shared on other subreddits such as "r/StreetFights," as he asserted:

"Don't use my subreddit to post your crimes. It is illegal."

Here's what fans said

Fans shared various reactions to the clip, with some expressing their concerns about the event and the potential requirement to explain it to the police. Others emphasized the importance of using protection during the event to ensure the safety of all participants involved. Here are the top comments:

Community reacts to fan-made Chess-Boxing event

Ludwig's chess-boxing event was a resounding success, with no reports of any injuries. To check out some of the most memorable moments from the event, click here.

