"Money won't change who you are" - Andrew Tate seemingly disappointed with Adin Ross, claims latter needs to go through “hardships”

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate recently streamed with Adin Ross, during which he admonished the latter for his recent activities, such as taking lean (a cough syrup-based drug). In a recent Emergency Meeting episode, he furthered his criticism of Adin by stating that earning a significant amount of money at a young age is acting as a deterrent.

Staying on the same idea, he stated that adding money only amplifies who you already are rather than what you are. He said:

"Money won't change who you are"

Andrew Tate urges Adin Ross to go through actual "hardships"

Andrew Tate and Adin Ross have had a mentor-mentee relationship for quite some time. However, it's worth noting that Andrew Tate had been in police custody until March 2023 and is currently under house arrest.

In a recent podcast with his brother and friends, Andrew further criticized Adin Ross. He said:

"I feel like, I have a responsibility to try my best to bring out the best in Adin."

He added:

"He's a very fortunate young man. He's made a lot of money early which is great but that can also destroy you. Money's an amplifier."

He continued:

"Money won't change who you are. Only amplify who you are. I'm not Top G or whatever, I'm not the man because I'm rich. I'm the man because I was the man when I was poor and then I became rich. If you're a dork and you get rich, you're just a very rich dork."

He stated that money can easily make someone a target for various things. Adding to his criticism of Adin, he said:

"You need to become strong fast. You need to go through some hardship quickly. You need to go through some stuff."

What the community said

The clip was shared on YouTube by a fan channel, which garnered many comments. Here are some of them:

In June 2023, Andrew Tate, his younger brother Tristan Tate, and two other individuals were formally charged with r*pe and human trafficking. The case file involving the Tate brothers is currently being examined by Romanian judges before it can proceed to trial. During this time, the Tate brothers will remain under house arrest.

