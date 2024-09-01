Monopoly Go Pearly Cover event: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event brings plenty of exciting rewards for the community to boost their progress in the game. With the Mermaid Treasure Dig event currently live, Scopely invites the tycoons to dive into the Pearly Cove to earn Pickaxe tokens that can help you unearth lost treasures for more free dice rolls, cash, and more.

The Pearly Cove event arrived on September 1, 2024, and will last for two days. This article will provide the complete schedule and rewards for this event.to help you stay a step ahead of the curve.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event

There are plenty of amazing rewards for players who complete different milestones in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event. However, you must complete the milestones between September 1, 2024, and September 3, 2024.

Complete the first milestone of this event to earn Pickaxe tokens (Image via Scopely)

Players must learn about the complete schedule and rewards of these events so that they can decide which milestones they will push for the rewards. The table below provides a complete list of milestones, the points required to achieve them, and their respective rewards.

Milestone Points Reward 1 5 3 Pickaxe Tokens 2 10 25 dice 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 dice 5 20 4 Pickaxe Tokens 6 25 Green Sticker Pack 7 35 35 dice 8 40 5 Pickaxe Tokens 9 170 160 dice 10 50 Cash 11 55 10 Pickaxe Tokens 12 50 Yellow Sticker Pack 13 420 375 dice 14 55 10 Pickaxe Tokens 15 60 5 minutes High Roller 16 75 Cash 17 650 550 dice 18 85 15 Pickaxe Tokens 19 90 Pink Sticker Pack 20 110 Cash 21 125 17 Pickaxe Tokens 22 1.15K 950 dice 23 130 18 Pickaxe Tokens 24 140 Pink Sticker Pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 dice 27 170 22 Pickaxe Tokens 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 Pickaxe Tokens 30 220 10 minutes Cash Boost 31 275 25 Pickaxe Tokens 32 1.8K 1.3K dice 33 350 28 Pickaxe Tokens 34 450 Blue Sticker Pack 35 1K 725 dice 36 550 30 Pickaxe Tokens 37 2.2K 1.6K dice 38 600 32 Pickaxe Tokens 39 800 Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.7K 1.9K dice 42 800 35 Pickaxe Tokens 43 900 40 minutes Mega Heist 44 1K Cash 45 1.7K Purple Sticker Pack 46 1.5K 40 Pickaxe Tokens 47 4.4K 3K dice 48 1K 10 minutes High Roller 49 1.7K Cash 50 9K 8K dice

While the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event brings plenty of exciting rewards, most players will focus on earning the Pickaxe tokens that can help them perform better in the Mermaid Treasure Dig special event.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event

Similar to previous solo events, you can earn points to complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles. For the Pearly Cove event, you have to land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. You will earn one, two, and one point, respectively, for landing on these tiles.

Land on these tiles to collect points (Image via Scopely)

However, since many of the milestones require hundreds of points to unlock, you must use the roll multipliers for such milestones. If you land on the Railroad tile with an x10 multiplier during this event, you can earn up to 20 points at once. However, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your stock. Thus, you must learn the tips and tricks to use the roll multipliers properly.

