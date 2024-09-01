Monopoly Go Pearly Cover event: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event brings plenty of exciting rewards for the community to boost their progress in the game. With the Mermaid Treasure Dig event currently live, Scopely invites the tycoons to dive into the Pearly Cove to earn Pickaxe tokens that can help you unearth lost treasures for more free dice rolls, cash, and more.
The Pearly Cove event arrived on September 1, 2024, and will last for two days. This article will provide the complete schedule and rewards for this event.to help you stay a step ahead of the curve.
Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event
There are plenty of amazing rewards for players who complete different milestones in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event. However, you must complete the milestones between September 1, 2024, and September 3, 2024.
Players must learn about the complete schedule and rewards of these events so that they can decide which milestones they will push for the rewards. The table below provides a complete list of milestones, the points required to achieve them, and their respective rewards.
While the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event brings plenty of exciting rewards, most players will focus on earning the Pickaxe tokens that can help them perform better in the Mermaid Treasure Dig special event.
How to win more in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event
Similar to previous solo events, you can earn points to complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles. For the Pearly Cove event, you have to land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. You will earn one, two, and one point, respectively, for landing on these tiles.
However, since many of the milestones require hundreds of points to unlock, you must use the roll multipliers for such milestones. If you land on the Railroad tile with an x10 multiplier during this event, you can earn up to 20 points at once. However, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your stock. Thus, you must learn the tips and tricks to use the roll multipliers properly.
