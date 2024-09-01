Monopoly Go Pearly Cover event: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 01, 2024 17:30 GMT
Monopoly Go Pearly Cove
All Monopoly Go Pearly Cove rewards are listed in this article (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event brings plenty of exciting rewards for the community to boost their progress in the game. With the Mermaid Treasure Dig event currently live, Scopely invites the tycoons to dive into the Pearly Cove to earn Pickaxe tokens that can help you unearth lost treasures for more free dice rolls, cash, and more.

The Pearly Cove event arrived on September 1, 2024, and will last for two days. This article will provide the complete schedule and rewards for this event.to help you stay a step ahead of the curve.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event

There are plenty of amazing rewards for players who complete different milestones in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event. However, you must complete the milestones between September 1, 2024, and September 3, 2024.

also-read-trending Trending
Complete the first milestone of this event to earn Pickaxe tokens (Image via Scopely)
Complete the first milestone of this event to earn Pickaxe tokens (Image via Scopely)

Players must learn about the complete schedule and rewards of these events so that they can decide which milestones they will push for the rewards. The table below provides a complete list of milestones, the points required to achieve them, and their respective rewards.

MilestonePointsReward
153 Pickaxe Tokens
21025 dice
315Cash
44045 dice
5204 Pickaxe Tokens
625Green Sticker Pack
73535 dice
8405 Pickaxe Tokens
9170160 dice
1050Cash
115510 Pickaxe Tokens
1250Yellow Sticker Pack
13420375 dice
145510 Pickaxe Tokens
15605 minutes High Roller
1675 Cash
17650550 dice
188515 Pickaxe Tokens
1990Pink Sticker Pack
20110Cash
2112517 Pickaxe Tokens
221.15K950 dice
2313018 Pickaxe Tokens
24140Pink Sticker Pack
25155Cash
26700550 dice
2717022 Pickaxe Tokens
28200Cash
29280220 Pickaxe Tokens
3022010 minutes Cash Boost
3127525 Pickaxe Tokens
321.8K1.3K dice
3335028 Pickaxe Tokens
34450Blue Sticker Pack
351K725 dice
3655030 Pickaxe Tokens
372.2K1.6K dice
3860032 Pickaxe Tokens
39800Blue Sticker Pack
40700Cash
412.7K1.9K dice
4280035 Pickaxe Tokens
4390040 minutes Mega Heist
441KCash
451.7KPurple Sticker Pack
461.5K40 Pickaxe Tokens
474.4K3K dice
481K10 minutes High Roller
491.7KCash
509K8K dice

While the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event brings plenty of exciting rewards, most players will focus on earning the Pickaxe tokens that can help them perform better in the Mermaid Treasure Dig special event.

How to win more in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event

Similar to previous solo events, you can earn points to complete the milestones by landing on specific tiles. For the Pearly Cove event, you have to land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. You will earn one, two, and one point, respectively, for landing on these tiles.

Land on these tiles to collect points (Image via Scopely)
Land on these tiles to collect points (Image via Scopely)

However, since many of the milestones require hundreds of points to unlock, you must use the roll multipliers for such milestones. If you land on the Railroad tile with an x10 multiplier during this event, you can earn up to 20 points at once. However, it will also deduct 10 dice rolls from your stock. Thus, you must learn the tips and tricks to use the roll multipliers properly.

Follow for more Monopoly Go-related updates

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी