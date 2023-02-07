Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update 4 patch notes - New story, system elements, balance adjustments, and more

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s title update 4 is now live, and there is a lot that Capcom has in store for players this time. With new story elements, including Velkhana and more anomaly monsters, it will be interesting to see how Iceborne’s flagship monster plates out in Rise.

There will be new System Elements with the new patch, bug fixes, balance adjustments, and more. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Capcom’s official website.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update 4 official patch notes

1) New Story Elements

A new monster has been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

The game has added new afflicted monsters and new Risen elder dragons.

New quests have been added.

The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.

A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

Azure Star “Dragon Dance” and Azure Era “Soaring Dragon” has been added as layered weapons.

The level cap for armor upgrades has been raised.

New skills have been added to the pool of potential skills available during Qurious Armor Crafting.

You can now earn extra bonuses when expanding the Anomaly Slots on a weapon.

New prizes have been added to the Market’s lottery.

New trinkets and hanging scrolls have been added.

New items have been added for trade at the Anomaly Research Lab.

2) New System Elements

A New “Hunter Loadout” feature has been added to the item box. (To preserve the stability of the game data, this update will add 14 pages for the Hunter Loadout, with the next update expanding the number of pages to 28.)

New feature to enable/disable “Sale BGM” at the housekeeper.

New Guild Card titles have been added.

A new Badge of Heroes has been added.

3) Steam-Version-Only Additions and Changes

New “3D Audio” option.

4) Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Ver.3.1.0.0 addressed an issue that prevented the player from carving a severed tail if the tail overlapped with the fence switch in the Arena. This fix was not properly reflected in Ver.10.0.2.0 and onward, so it has been fixed again.

A notification will now be displayed when you’ve reached the maximum number of locked quests for Anomaly Investigations at the quest counter.

Fixed an issue preventing players from performing other actions if they go through a specific sequence of steps after copying the Lobby ID at the Courier’s Lobby Settings.

Completing any Investigation at the specified level or above now fulfills a request.

If you also hunt the specified monster on the same quest, you will earn extra progress for the request.

Lower required quest levels will now appear for Research Requests.

Added “Anomaly Research & Followers” to the Hunter Info.

Fixed an issue occasionally preventing the “Obtaining Anomaly Research Points” entry from being unlocked in the Hunter Info.

Fixed an issue preventing changes to keyboard settings from being reflected correctly for some menu items on the Guild Card’s “Buddy Info,” Awards,” and “Hunting Log” pages.

Fixed an issue causing motion blur to appear in some cutscenes when enabled in the options.

Fixed an issue causing an error when quitting the game if the graphics settings are set to “High,” the framerate cap is set to “90,” and V-sync is enabled in specific environments.

Fixed an issue causing the screen mode to change from full screen to windowed on some monitors when using a DisplayPort cable and switching the monitors on and off.

Some Event Quests are now part of the application itself rather than separately downloadable.

A notification will now be displayed in case of an error when corrupted saved data is loaded.

Fixed various text bugs.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

