Monster Hunter Wilds August 14 hotfix patch notes

Capcom has released Monster Hunter Wilds' August 14 hotfix, with patch notes revealing several bug fixes and balance adjustments. The hotfix patch follows on the heels of the major v1.021 update that dropped a day before, adding 9* version of monsters and plenty of weapon buffs among other things. Monster Hunter Wilds players will have to update to the August 14 hotfix patch if they wish to continue playing the game's online elements. Monster Hunter Wilds August 14 hotfix: Full changelogThe full set of patch notes for Monster Hunter Wilds' August 14 hotfix is:Bug Fixes and Balance AdjustmentsFixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the game could crash when a player returns to camp after fainting or via fast travel.Fixed an issue where the Wide-Range skill effect on Appraised Talismans was not correctly applied to other players during online play.Fixed an issue where the gunlance's Focus Strike would sometimes not chain into the finishing attack.Monster Hunter Wilds was initially planning to add the expanded end-game content with the TU3 update that's coming in September 2025. Capcom instead chose to move it up to the August 13 patch. Currently, TU3 is slated to introduce a new monster, a new seasonal event, and adjustments and fixes. Other things that players can expect from TU3 are as follows:&quot;In order to diversify the lineup of quests, we are working to make it possible for Lagiacrus to appear in the Wounded Hollow, as well as other additions such as more hunts targeting packs of monsters. We are also implementing adjustments to improve gameplay convenience, such as preventing monsters from spontaneously destroying pop-up camps and resetting the cooldown for mantles upon beginning a quest.&quot; - A message from Director Tokuda (August 2025)While new content is a welcome addition to Monster Hunter Wilds, PC optimisation still remains a pertinent issue that players on the platform keep complaining about. The latest chapter of the iconic series currently holds &quot;Mostly Negative&quot; in recent and &quot;Mixed&quot; in all Steam reviews. Tokuda mentioned that they were planning to address the CPU load reduction issue in TU4 scheduled for this winter.