Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization Guide: Best settings for optimal performance on PC

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Feb 27, 2025 11:14 GMT
Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization Guide
Everything you need to know to optimize the game for PC (Image via Capcom)

This Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide will allow you to find the optimal settings to significantly improve the game's performance on PC. Compared to its console counterparts, the Windows version can feel a bit less optimized. So, making the right tweaks will let you drastically improve performance.

All the tweaks you need to make are covered in our Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide below.

Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization Guide for PC

The PC settings tweaks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)
PC enthusiasts will see improved performance by changing these settings in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Setting

Low

Recommended

Ultra

Texture Quality

Low

High

High

Texture Filtering Quality

High

High

High

Mesh Quality

Low

High

High

Fur Quality

Low

Low

High

Sky/Cloud Quality

Low

High

High

Grass/Tree Quality

Low

High

High

Grass/Tree Sway

Disable

Enable

Enable

Wind Simulation Quality

Low

High

High

Surface Quality

Low

High

High

Snow/Sand/Water Quality

Low

Low

High

Water Effects

Disable

Enable

Enable

Render Distance

Low

High

High

Shadow Quality

Low

Medium

High

Distant Shadow Quality

Low

Medium

High

Shadow Distance

Near

Far

Far

Ambient Light Quality

Low

Medium

High

Contact Shadows

Disable

Enable

Enable

Ambient Occlusion

Low

Medium

High

Bloom

Low

High

High

Motion Blur

Disabled

Disabled

Disabled

Vignette Effect

Off

Off

Off

Screen Space Reflections

Off

On

On

SSSS Scattering

Off

On

On

Depth of Field

Off

On

On

Variable Rate Shading

Performance

Balanced

Off

Additionally, both Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR upscaling are available for supported cards, which you can use to gain a performance boost. The Frame Generation feature is also available, but we don't recommended it unless you are on a 40 series card. Turning on Frame Generation will add input lag that can ruin the game's experience.

Like previous Monster Hunter Wilds open beta tests, the finished game is extremely CPU intensive, but is comparatively smoother. As long as you have 8 GB of VRAM, you won't face any notable stutters.

Monster Hunter Wilds PC system requirements

Now that you have this Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide at your disposal, take a look at the game's system requirements to check if your PC is strong enough to run it smoothly.

Minimum

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Required)/Windows 11 (64-bit Required)
  • Processor: Intel Core™ i5-10400 or Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 75 GB available space
Recommended

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Required)/Windows 11 (64-bit Required)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 (VRAM 8GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 75 GB available space

That concludes our Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization guide for PC and every setting you need to tweak to get stable performance on your Windows device.

Edited by Angad Sharma
