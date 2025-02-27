Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization Guide: Best settings for optimal performance on PC

This Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide will allow you to find the optimal settings to significantly improve the game's performance on PC. Compared to its console counterparts, the Windows version can feel a bit less optimized. So, making the right tweaks will let you drastically improve performance.
All the tweaks you need to make are covered in our Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide below.
Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization Guide for PC
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
PC enthusiasts will see improved performance by changing these settings in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Additionally, both Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR upscaling are available for supported cards, which you can use to gain a performance boost. The Frame Generation feature is also available, but we don't recommended it unless you are on a 40 series card. Turning on Frame Generation will add input lag that can ruin the game's experience.
Like previous Monster Hunter Wilds open beta tests, the finished game is extremely CPU intensive, but is comparatively smoother. As long as you have 8 GB of VRAM, you won't face any notable stutters.
Monster Hunter Wilds PC system requirements
Now that you have this Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide at your disposal, take a look at the game's system requirements to check if your PC is strong enough to run it smoothly.
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Required)/Windows 11 (64-bit Required)
- Processor: Intel Core™ i5-10400 or Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Required)/Windows 11 (64-bit Required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 (VRAM 8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds release time countdown
That concludes our Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization guide for PC and every setting you need to tweak to get stable performance on your Windows device.
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.