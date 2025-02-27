Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization Guide: Best settings for optimal performance on PC

This Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide will allow you to find the optimal settings to significantly improve the game's performance on PC. Compared to its console counterparts, the Windows version can feel a bit less optimized. So, making the right tweaks will let you drastically improve performance.

All the tweaks you need to make are covered in our Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide below.

Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization Guide for PC

The PC settings tweaks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

PC enthusiasts will see improved performance by changing these settings in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Setting Low Recommended Ultra Texture Quality Low High High Texture Filtering Quality High High High Mesh Quality Low High High Fur Quality Low Low High Sky/Cloud Quality Low High High Grass/Tree Quality Low High High Grass/Tree Sway Disable Enable Enable Wind Simulation Quality Low High High Surface Quality Low High High Snow/Sand/Water Quality Low Low High Water Effects Disable Enable Enable Render Distance Low High High Shadow Quality Low Medium High Distant Shadow Quality Low Medium High Shadow Distance Near Far Far Ambient Light Quality Low Medium High Contact Shadows Disable Enable Enable Ambient Occlusion Low Medium High Bloom Low High High Motion Blur Disabled Disabled Disabled Vignette Effect Off Off Off Screen Space Reflections Off On On SSSS Scattering Off On On Depth of Field Off On On Variable Rate Shading Performance Balanced Off

Additionally, both Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR upscaling are available for supported cards, which you can use to gain a performance boost. The Frame Generation feature is also available, but we don't recommended it unless you are on a 40 series card. Turning on Frame Generation will add input lag that can ruin the game's experience.

Like previous Monster Hunter Wilds open beta tests, the finished game is extremely CPU intensive, but is comparatively smoother. As long as you have 8 GB of VRAM, you won't face any notable stutters.

Monster Hunter Wilds PC system requirements

Now that you have this Monster Hunter Wilds optimization guide at your disposal, take a look at the game's system requirements to check if your PC is strong enough to run it smoothly.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Required)/Windows 11 (64-bit Required)

Windows 10 (64-bit Required)/Windows 11 (64-bit Required) Processor: Intel Core™ i5-10400 or Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core™ i5-10400 or Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Required)/Windows 11 (64-bit Required)

Windows 10 (64-bit Required)/Windows 11 (64-bit Required) Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-10400 or Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 (VRAM 8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 75 GB available space

That concludes our Monster Hunter Wilds Optimization guide for PC and every setting you need to tweak to get stable performance on your Windows device.

