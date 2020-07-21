Monster truck in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

With the recent v0.19.0 update in PUBG Mobile, the developers added a new map called Livik (2x2) and several other items as well. As the game is about survival, mobility plays a massive role in matches. Players need to outmanoeuvre the danger zones to reach safer places on the map and hence, vehicles aid greatly in these situations.

Livik is a smaller map when compared to others in PUBG Mobile; however, the rocky and uneven terrain makes it harder for vehicles to get around.

That is precisely why a new monster truck has been introduced in PUBG Mobile, which helps players clear such terrain and get to safe zones faster. Thus, in this article, we will talk about monster trucks in the game.

Monster trucks in PUBG Mobile: Good or bad?

Get around the Livik map quicker (Image Credit: Reddit)

Monster trucks are intended to bring more mobility to the game and help players travel safely on the new map. However, players can also use ramps to perform jumps. The big tyres help overcome obstacles along the way, and thus, there are fewer chances of users destroying this vehicle while driving to the destination.

There are, however, a few downsides to this vehicle. The monster truck is enormous, and apart from its sound cues, the visual cues that it gives out are pretty high as well. The vehicle is easy to spot, and therefore, players will be facing a lot more gunfire when driving it.

The monster truck is exclusive to Livik map (Image Credit: Android Police)

All in all, this vehicle is a solid choice for travelling fast over longer distances; however, it is advised not to use the monster truck in the final zones, as players will give away their positions to enemies.

Location of monster trucks in PUBG Mobile

While monster trucks randomly spawn during matches, there are a few spots which have a higher chance of providing this vehicle.

Spot #1- Power Plant

Spot #2- Aqueduct

Spot #3- Crab Grass

