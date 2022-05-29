More Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 leaks hint at the franchise's return to Steam on launch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is hotly anticipated by fans all around the planet. In many ways, the upcoming premium experience will look to take the franchise in a new light as the game will also start a new journey for Activision.

While the game's release occurs before the potential completion of the Microsoft acquisition, the early fallout seems to have started already. If a recently leaked image is anything to go by, the game could be making its journey from the Activision store.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be 2022's premium franchise experience, and it has garnered an incredible amount of hype already.

Chaos @Chaosxsilencer Modern Warfare 2 - Official Artwork Reveal Trailer #MW2 Modern Warfare 2 - Official Artwork Reveal Trailer #MW2 https://t.co/KzOWB9o9Mg

Not much has been revealed officially, but the potential characters and the official logo have become fan favorites. The game could become available in many stores as far as PC players are concerned to make things even better.

Leaked image hints at Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 coming over to Steam

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for release in October 2022. Suffice it to say that the game will carry a lot of weight as there will likely be no premium release in 2023. A leaked image has surfaced to make matters more interesting, which hints at the game being available on Steam.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Artwork located at the bottom of this page:



(via Reddit) Breaking: #ModernWarfare2 artwork has shown up on Steam, suggesting the franchise will return to Steam on PCArtwork located at the bottom of this page: store.steampowered.com/dlc/311210/ (via Reddit) Breaking: #ModernWarfare2 artwork has shown up on Steam, suggesting the franchise will return to Steam on PC Artwork located at the bottom of this page: store.steampowered.com/dlc/311210/ (via Reddit) https://t.co/DoEPMzJriB

Certain Call of Duty games is still available for purchase on Steam. The latest release, Call of Duty Vanguard, is available exclusively on Battle.Net. It seems that Activision has paid heed to what fans have been requesting, and an entry to Steam could result from that.

The possible reason could also be the potential acquisition by Microsoft, as Xbox games are available on Steam. If Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases on time, it will do so before completing the takeover. However, it's always more convenient to release it on more platforms than transfer it afterward.

Fans should keep in mind that this is based on a leak from Reddit and could mean many things. Activision hasn't officially informed anything, and it would be smart to wait for their clarification. It could be quite possible that the artwork is part of some promotion to build on the hype.

However, the return of the Call of Duty franchise on Steam will be great news, as there have been complaints about Battle.Net. Many users believe that the franchise's titles should be available in more digital stores apart from Activision.

If the leaks that surfaced earlier today turn out to be true, it could well be the case. It will also be interesting to see the future of the older games if Modern Warfare 2 indeed releases on Steam. It could well be a case that titles like Vanguard could be made available to Steam members.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar