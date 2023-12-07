"Most generic bar I’ve ever heard" - Adin Ross gets roasted after Kick streamer releases his first-ever song

Kick streamer Adin Ross has returned to the music scene after a teaser of his upcoming song, 100K Hands, made the rounds on social media platforms. While he has previously collaborated on streams and featured in others' projects, this marks his first venture into a solo project. Notably, the song includes fellow Kick streamer Cameron Jordan, also known as Cuffem.

Being a polarizing figure within the streaming industry, the teaser for his song has elicited a range of mixed reactions, including some trolling. One user said this:

"Most generic bar I’ve ever heard in my life, get bro off the mic."

Fans troll Adin ahead of the release of his first song (Image via X/Adin Updates)

Adin Ross' new song sparks mixed reviews online

Adin is gearing up to drop his music video. Although the release date is still under wraps, a brief snippet from the song has been shared, creating a buzz across online platforms.

Expand Tweet

The beat to the song is crafted by Bnyx, a popular music producer in the rap scene. He boasts an impressive resume, having collaborated with heavyweights in the industry like Drake (who's also a Kick streamer these days) and Travis Scott.

Nevertheless, he seems less than impressed with how Adin has employed his beat. Reacting to the short snippet of the streamer's upcoming video, the music producer comically wrote:

"My beat ain't deserve this."

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time the snippet has hit online platforms. In November, while making an IRL stream on Kick from a music studio, Adin Ross shared the recording of the song. Here's a link to the single from his studio session:

The online community, in general, hasn't been too receptive to his song. Despite this, there are still some fans who are genuinely excited about it. Here are some notable reactions to the teaser:

Fans share their mixed reviews of the teaser (Image via X/Adin Update)

This week hasn't been the only time Adin Ross found himself in the headlines. A few days ago, the streamer posted a rather interesting message on his social media, boldly asserting that he will be featured in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 game set to release in 2025.