"Most on-brand thing I’ve seen on Kick": Kick streamer's cameraman taking Uber driver's phone and throwing it upsets netizens 

Controversial Kick streamer Xenathewitch has yet again come under fire after the cameraperson accompanying her in a recent livestream visibly stole an Uber driver's phone from his car and threw it. During the livestream on January 22, 2024, the streamer and her cameraperson were ejected from the Uber ride following a verbal spat with the driver.

In retaliation, the cameraperson could be seen approaching the Uber driver's seat from the passenger door and taking their phone, after disconnecting it from the car. With the camera rolling and broadcasting the events, the cameraperson could be seen walking to the other side of the vehicle with the phone in hand, while the driver was unaware.

Soon after, as Xena asks the Uber driver to cancel the ride so that her money is not deducted, the cameraperson throws the phone on the side of the road. Numerous netizens were upset following the event, with one user deeming it an "on-brand" act for Kick streamers to film themselves doing "crimes":

"Filming yourself committing a crime has got to be the most onbrand thing i’ve seen on Kick"

"Maybe don't film yourself committing a crime" - Netizens react as Kick streamer Xenathewitch's cameraperson throws Uber driver's phone

Xenathewitch, the ex-girlfriend of Rumble streamer Sneako, has been involved in contentious activities before. In November 2023, the streamer was the subject of scrutiny online after she leaned over a window in her room and urinated in front of the camera.

Although the original clip has since been deleted, the situation erupted after confusion between the two parties about the drop-off address. The driver insisted that they had put the wrong address and eventually decided to kick them out after a verbal spat.

Right before the cameraperson and Xena exited the car, the latter could be seen threatening the man with a taser. Turning the taser on for a brief moment, the streamer stated:

"I got a taser, so you want to get violent n***a? 'Cause we could get violent right now. Get my sh** out your trunk. Get my sh** out your trunk and don't drop sh** either, 'cause I'll get real violent"

Viewers seem disappointed with the streamer's actions, as some stated that the streamer is allegedly on probation and could be charged with being "an accessory to a crime":

Many claimed that various streamers involved in controversies are often affiliated with Kick. Discussions emerged surrounding the platform, its policies, and allowed content.

Revisiting her relationship with Sneako, Xena shared screenshots in a post on X in September 2023. The post alleges that Sneako is a former "drug addict". The screenshots attached to the post showcased Sneako asking Xena to procure drugs for personal use.