MPL Philippines Season 12 Playoffs: Qualified teams, bracket, dates, and more

The MPL Philippines Season 12 has reached its Playoffs stage following the conclusion of the one-month-long Regular Season on October 15. In the initial stage, eight teams contested in a double round-robin structure for six spots in the next subsequent stage. ECHO, the current world champions, were the star performers of the Regular Season.

The Playoffs will be organised from October 25 to 29, during which the top six teams will collide against each other in the Hybrid Elimination Bracket. The winner and the runner-up will be offered a direct ticket for the M5 World Championship. Moonton, the publisher of the title, will distribute a total prize of $150,000 among 12 teams based on their results in the Season 12.

Qualified teams for MPL Philippines S12 Playoffs

The list of teams that have qualified for MPL Philippines S12 Playoffs is as follows:

ECHO AP. Bren Blacklist International RSG Philippines ONIC Philippines Omega Esports

In the Quarterfinals, Blicklist International and ONIC will fight against each other in a best-of-five format, while RSG will face Omega there. The winning team of both the encounters will move to Upper Bracket Semifinals, while the losers will go home.

ECHO and Bren have been directly seeded into the Semifinals as they were the top two squads in the Regular Season. ECHO will battle against the winner of the Blacklist and ONIC match, while Bren will contest against the winning team of the RSG and Omega game.

The Upper Bracket Semifinals and Finals will be hosted in a double-elimination bracket format. Meanwhile, the MPL PH Grand Finals will be the only phase that will take place in a best-of-seven format.

Regular Season overview

Defending champion ECHO put up an excellent showing during the initial stage of the MPL S12, clinching 11 out of their 14 matches and scoring 30 points. Their athlete Sanji was the top performer during the second week. Bren was in second with 24 points, and Super Marco from their squad was the star performer in Week 5.

Blacklist International, a popular MLBB club, came third after winning eight matches there. The organization was the runner in both the M4 World Championship and the MPL Philippines Season 11. RSG, ONIC and Omega managed to reach the Playoffs after emerging victorious in their seven matches.

Minana Evos, a popular line-up, had a miserable season and ended their campaign in seventh place. Meanwhile, TNC Pro Team were the worst performing line-up in this season as they lost their 11 matches and finished at the bottom spot.