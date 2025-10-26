  • home icon
MPL Philippines Season 16: Winners, prize pool distribution, and qualified teams for M7 World Championship

By Gametube
Published Oct 26, 2025 17:10 GMT
Team Liquid wins MPL Philippines S16 (Image via YouTube/MPL Philippines)
Team Liquid came out victorious in the MPL Philippines Season 16, just like in the previous edition of this MLBB event. This year, the team hammered Aurora Gaming in the Grand Finals and lifted the trophy. However, both teams have secured their spots in the M7 World Championship 2025, scheduled to be held in January 2026.

The MPL Philippines S16 concluded on October 26, 2025. A total of eight teams competed in this tournament for two spots in the M7 and a total prize pool of $150,000. Eight teams initially battled each other in the Regular Season for six spots in the Playoffs.

Prize pool distribution of MPL Philippines S16

  1. Team Liquid PH - $44,470
  2. Aurora Gaming PH - $30,660
  3. TNC Pro Team - $16,760
  4. ONIC Philippines - $14,760
  5. Team Falcons PH - $8,960
  6. Twisted Minds PH - $9,260
  7. Omega Esports - $6,160
  8. AP.Bren - $4,960

Special awards

  • Regular Season MVP - Lights (Aurora Gaming) - $1,000
  • Finals MVP - Jaypee (Liquid) $1,000
  • Most Improved Player - Domengkite (Aurora) - $500
  • Rookie of the Season - Sionnn (Twisted Minds) - $500
  • Coaching Staff of the Season - Aurora Gaming - $500
  • All-Star Team 1 - $500 - Edward, KarlTzy, Yue, Domengkite, and Light
  • All-Star Team 2 - Sanford, Demonkite, Super Frince, Kelra, and Jaypee
  • Fans’ All-Star Team - Kirk, K1 NGKONG, Super Frince, Kelra, and Brusko
Team Liquid was third in the Regular Season. The defending champion started the Playoffs on a great note and won its opening match against Team Falcons. The squad maintained its rhythm and went on to defeat ONIC Philippines. However, it stumbled against Aurora Gaming in the Upper Bracket Final and lost its first game of the Playoffs.

Team Liquid then bounced back and clinched its Lower Bracket Final game against TNC Pro. The members later delivered extraordinary performances against Aurora Gaming in the Grand Finals and won the match by a 4-0 scoreline.

Aurora Gaming had an astounding start to the MPL Season 16, winning 13 out of its 14 matches in the Regular Season. The squad also performed amazingly in the initial two matches of the Playoffs, winning both encounters. Unfortunately, the club lost its momentum completely in the Grand Finals, failing to win a single match there.

TNC Pro ended up in third place after losing their game against Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket Final. ONIC faltered in the MPL S16, finishing fourth and failing to qualify for the M7 World Championship. Twisted Minds, Falcons, Omega, and Bren also had a disappointing run in this MLBB event.

Edited by Niladri Roy
