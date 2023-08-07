MrBeast is being countersued by company behind Beast Burger after YouTuber served them a lawsuit last week

Virtual Dining Concepts is reportedly countersuing the popular YouTuber "Jimmy" MrBeast a week after a lawsuit was filed by his lawyers against the ghost kitchen company for their involvement in Beast Burgers. Per the reports, Virtual Dining Concepts have accused the content creator of not upholding his end of the deal by not promoting Beast Burgers enough.

On top of that, Virtual Dining Concepts have also alleged that the lawsuit initiated by MrBeast last week is filled with untruths damaging the company's image and reputation. Reportedly, the company seeks $100 million in compensation from the YouTuber.

Virtual Dining Concepts vs. MrBeast explained: Exploring the legal battle between the YouTuber and the company behind Beast Burger

Pop Base @PopBase



The company is suing the YouTuber for failing to honor his contractual obligations and intentional tortious interference. Mr. Beast is being sued for $100 million by Virtual Dining Concepts, the ghost kitchen company that operates his virtual restaurant chain, MrBeast Burger.The company is suing the YouTuber for failing to honor his contractual obligations and intentional tortious interference. pic.twitter.com/wQfQSqdv70

Beast Burger is the name of the cloud kitchen that was started in 2020 and was an instant hit with the fans of the YouTuber who lent his iconic name to the brand. The chain had expanded rapidly, opening more than a thousand locations within a few years.

The legal battle between Jimmy and Virtual Dining Concepts, which is the company that is in charge of the burger chain, started last week after the YouTuber served them with a lawsuit that alleged that there had been issues with quality control which had damaged the YouTuber's image considering it was his name on the brand.

The suit also called into question the deal between the two parties, saying the company has been using his name without authorization and proper compensation. However, the countersuit is claiming that these claims are without basis and are not grounded in fact. A relevant section of the suit reads:

"This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence"

The counter-lawsuit also mentions that MrBeast has disparaged Beast Burger on social media. His tweets have driven controversies surrounding the company behind the brand, causing financial harm. It is unclear when the two parties will go to court or whether it will be settled before it comes to that.

Readers looking for an in-depth exploration of MrBeast's initial lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts should read our article covering that last week.