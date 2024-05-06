MrBeast is reportedly parting ways with Night Inc. management company

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is reportedly parting ways with the Night Inc. talent management company. This organization primarily represented Jimmy in the past and is also responsible for the management of other big creators like Kai Cenat.

The creator has been working with the organization since 2018 and has been in direct contact with the founder of Night, Reed Duchscher. It is speculated that this move by Jimmy may be motivated by his aim of gaining better control over his businesses, which are said to be raking in money upwards of $600 million per year.

MrBeast reportedly is parting ways with talent management company Night Inc.

MrBeast has been with the company since 2018 (Image via mrbeast/Instagram)

Jimmy is well known on the internet for his extravagant video production process, with each video costing millions of dollars. Apart from YouTube, the creator owns multiple other businesses, such as the Feastables chocolate bar and his burger chain, called MrBeast Burger, which was opened in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC).

However, even though Feastables bars have been selling well, not all is well with his ventures, as his burger brand is now under criticism for quality concerns, and the creator is subsequently involved in a process to get out of the business relationship with VDC.

The American creator's rumored separation from Night Inc. seems to be an extension of the same intentions, with Jimmy aiming to attain improved command over his business ventures. As per Semafor, Jimmy may not be breaking off from the organization entirely but is expected to maintain a non-exclusive relationship instead in the future.

In March 2024, Jimmy was also alleged to have links with United States representative Nancy Pelosi through her nephew, Andrew Pelosi, who works as a Talent manager at Night Inc. The 25-year-old was also accused of deleting his views about insider trading among political representatives due to the aforementioned "link".

However, these allegations were shot down by Jimmy, who stated that he had no idea who Andrew Pelosi was and that no agency could tell him what he could or not talk about. Further, he restated his opinion and labeled it a relatively tame one.