What did MrBeast say about Nancy Pelosi? Deleted tweet controversy explored

Speculations have run amok amongst netizens after MrBeast deleted a post on X containing his take on United States representative Nancy Pelosi's trading practices. Within the post, the creator expressed his dissatisfaction with the current system, which allows active members of Congress to cause "billions of dollars of stock to shift" through their access to classified information and public market trading.

Some users alleged that the YouTuber may have taken his post down due to connections to Nancy Pelosi through his talent management agency named "Night", where her nephew, Andrew Pelosi, works.

This article explores the deleted post and the controversy it spawned, along with MrBeast's reply.

"The question is why did you delete it?" - Fans react as MrBeast's deleted take on Nancy Pelosi sparks controversy

Explosive allegations have been made against YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" following his now-deleted take on the "sad" state of affairs regarding political representatives and their access to sensitive information. As per Jimmy, congress representatives are allowed access to "intel" before the rest of the general population, allowing them to trade with an advantage on the public market.

However, after Jimmy deleted the aforementioned post, Author and Journalist @stclairashley made a speculative post on the matter, revealing that Night Talent Management Agency, which also represents MrBeast, has Nancy Pelosi's nephew, Andrew Pelosi, working as a Talent manager.

She alleged that this link may have eventually led to Jimmy getting "into trouble" for criticizing the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, Jimmy was quick to dispel this "conspiracy," stating that no individual or agency had control over his freedom to speak. Further, he reiterated his original opinion that Nancy Pelosi or others should be able to get involved in stock trading while knowing "classified information," calling it a relatively tame opinion.

Even though many agreed with the creator, they still remained suspicious of the reasons behind his deleting the post and questioned him about it:

"You made a very valid point in your post, one that is often silenced so it was nice to see someone with your platform spotlighting a true issue. The question is why did you delete it?"

Another rumor regarding the YouTuber has been doing the rounds on social media lately, with some alleging that the MrBeast's channel was acquired by Disney for $5 billion. In a post on X, Jimmy personally responded to these assumptions, calling them false.