Did Disney buy MrBeast’s channel? Viral claim debunked

As one of the most prominent figures on YouTube, boasting a staggering 242 million subscribers, Jimmy "MrBeast" tends to dominate discussions within the content creation realm. Lately, rumors have circulated regarding a potential deal between the streamer and mass media conglomerate Disney, sparking speculation about the sale of a portion of his channel's rights.

In reality, however, this theory is false and has been debunked by the YouTuber himself, putting an end to the story. According to Jimmy, he has had no such agreement with Disney.

Where did the rumor start? Tracing the 'Disney buying MrBeast's channel' hoax

MrBeast is undeniably one of the most renowned personalities on the internet, amassing over 400 million combined subscribers across all his YouTube channels. Naturally, many individuals have capitalized on his prominent status to leverage his name as a topic, aiming to attract more clicks and attention.

One such rumor surfaced during a podcast among fellow creators, where one of the hosts claimed that Jimmy had sold his channel to Disney for an astonishing $5 billion fee. In the clip, the creator claimed:

"(Did you know) that MrBeast sold his channel to Disney? $5 billion. The number got leaked (another creator). Yes, it's just confirmed."

Expand Tweet

MrBeast, however, took note of this clip and clarified that he has not sold his channel to Disney, nor does it own any rights or stake in his channel whatsoever. He responded via his X account:

"Disney does not own any part of my channel."

Jimmy debunks rumor about his channel being bought by Disney (Image via X)

This isn't the only rumor that he has addressed on his X account. After debunking the rumor of Disney buying his channel, he also dismissed another claim of being associated with American politician Nancy Pelosi. This response came after one account highlighted that Jimmy deleted a post criticizing Pelosi since her nephew works with the YouTuber:

"Did someone get in trouble for criticizing Aunt Nancy? I’m sure it’s just “better for the brand” to “stay out of politics"."

Users call out Jimmy over his alleged deleted post (Image via X)

Jimmy responded that he is not associated with Pelosi in any way, stating:

"First I sold my channel to Disney and now Pelosi has control over me? The conspiracies are wild recently."

Jimmy responds to rumors involving him (Image via X)

Jimmy is one of the most up-to-date creators in the industry, constantly experimenting with the style of his work. Recently, he posted an update encouraging other creators to opt for slow-paced, story-focused videos rather than the fast-paced editing style.