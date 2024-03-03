Fact check: Is Disney World set to celebrate nudity day? Viral article debunked

AA viral article going around the internet has put out a rather wild claim that Disney World was all set to celebrate Nudist Day. According to the article published by Mouse Trap News, on this occasion, anyone over the age of 18 will be allowed to walk around naked at the theme park. The article elaborated that parents could choose whether or not to bring their kids to the park on this day.

The exact date of the Nudist Day celebrations was not mentioned in the article. However, this is not true, and the whole story is satire. Disney World is not celebrating any Nudist Day. The article was published on Saturday, March 2, by Mouse Trap News, a well-known self-professed satire and parody site.

No, Disney World is not celebrating Nudist Day

On Saturday, a viral article claimed that Disney was celebrating Nudist Day. According to the article, Disney World was all set to make clothes optional for anyone over the age of 18 on that particular day. The article claimed that the reason this was being done was to promote body positivity.

The article further explained that parents can choose whether or not to bring their kids to Disney World during the event. The article also claimed that consumer research revealed that most Disney adults were nudists and that this research may have influenced Disney to promote a crossover between themselves and nudists.

"By allowing guests to be naked, they can share their body with the world. They will also get to enjoy Disney rides with nothing holding them back." The article stated.

However, according to the article, the decision was indeed quite controversial, with people supporting and condemning it. The article cited one person as saying:

"Florida may ban books in classrooms, but they can’t ban us from getting naked at Disney on this day."

Yet another person said:

"There is no place for nudity in Disney World. If you are into this, you should go to jail. This is worse than Furry Day."

The very same website reported that Disney was all set to hold Furry Day in March of last year. The article concluded by stating that a cynic may look at this as an opportunity for kids to be s*xualized and even drew comparisons to yet another article they released recently that claimed Disney was starting an Onlyfans page.

However, none of the aforementioned information is true and is simply satire. The website that published the article, Mouse Trap News, is a very famous satire website that publishes crazy Disney stories like this all the time. The About section of the website explains:

"Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire and parody site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. "

It further stated:

"From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."

With the tagline "The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News," the website claims that, unlike websites that publish decrepit new stories regarding Disney, just for the sake of clicks, everything they publish is "100% made-up parody and satire stories."

Some of the other infamous Disney stories published by the site include Jada Pinkett Smith being cast as Rapunzel, Disney celebrating Furry Day, Disney launching an Onlyfans page, and Disney covering up employee cannibalism.