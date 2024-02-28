What happened at Disney World Restaurant? Doctor allegedly died of allergic reaction after clearing her nut and dairy allergies

Disney World, the entertainment resort complex in Florida, has come under fire after the husband of a New York doctor filed a lawsuit. He alleged that his wife died of an allergic reaction after dining in a restaurant at the location.

The complaint refers back to the date of October 5, 2023, at the Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant. Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan was served food containing allergens despite multiple assurances that it would be allergy-safe. She passed away the same night because of a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, according to CBS.

The lawsuit was filed in a Florida circuit court last Thursday on behalf of her husband, Jeffrey J. Piccolo, as per NBC. The filings have named both Disney World and Raglan Road Irish Pub as defendants.

Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, her husband Jeffrey J. Piccolo, and his mother went to the Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs, a Disney World shopping and dining complex, on October 5, 2023, for dinner.

According to the complaint, both Disney World and Raglan Road were keen on describing that accommodating people with allergies is a top priority for them. Customers can always consult with staff members about specific ingredients, as reported by The Guardian. The party decided to have their food at the place because they were told Tangsuan's allergies would be taken care of by the chefs.

The couple told their server that Tangsuan had severe allergies several times during their dinner, according to the court filings. They asked whether specific items on the menu were allergen-free, and the server responded that if ordered, they could prepare them as such, according to CBS.

They ordered dishes with the names, "Sure I’m Frittered," "Scallop Forest," "This Shepherd Went Vegan" and "Onion Rings". The party questioned the restaurant about allergens "several more times" and were told "unequivocally" their food would be allergen-free.

The food that arrived had no "allergen-free flags," which alarmed the couple so they asked again, and the answer from the Disney World staff was the same, as reported by CNN. At about 8 p.m. Piccolo went back to their hotel room, while Tangsuan stayed at Disney World to go shopping. She collapsed roughly 45 minutes later "while suffering from a severe acute allergic reaction to the food served at Raglan," as per the documents.

She used her EpiPen in an attempt to stop her body's severe allergic response while bystanders called 911. The paramedics brought the doctor to a hospital, while Piccolo was informed of the situation by a passerby when he dialed Tangsuan's cellphone.

The doctor had died by the time her husband arrived at the hospital, according to NBC. The autopsy reports showed that Tangsuan had elevated levels of dairy and nuts in her system. According to The Guardian, the autopsy had declared that her manner of death was an accident. However, they noted that the tests were conducted after her death and that their validity and significance “have not been established.”

The complaint names both the restaurant and Disney World as defendants. They are being accused of multiple counts of negligence. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages, according to CBS.