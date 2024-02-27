Who is Jen Royle? Celebrity chef and customer's $250 restaurant cancellation fee drama explained 

Jen Royle, a former sports reporter-turned-chef, went viral on social media over a spat she had with a potential customer. The 49-year-old owns Table, an Italian eatery in North End, Boston.

Trevor Chauvin-DeCaro, a New York City tourism employee canceled a reservation at the restaurant in late January due to some “unforeseen circumstances”. Jen tracked down Trevor’s Instagram profile and messaged him on February 23 regarding what she claimed was a disputed cancellation fee of $250.

Expand Tweet

The New Yorker, who was not expecting the Table owner to directly contact him about the cancelation that was made almost a month ago, tried to clarify his part. He then shared the screenshots of his conversation with the restaurant owner on X, and the thread soon went viral.

Trevor shared a few more receipts of their online feud on his Instagram stories, where he was seen receiving homophobic messages and threats. Jen Royle, who began her cooking journey after making an appearance on ABC's The Taste, also reportedly received death threats over this viral dispute. Trevor was messaged one last time by Jen on the restaurant’s behalf and was told he would be contacted by her legal team.

Celebrity Chef Jen Royle and Table's would-be customer's feud over cancellation explored

The first message celebrity chef Jen Royle sent to Trevor Chauvin-DeCaro, read:

"Hi Trevor. I own TABLE restaurant in Boston. I just wanted to personally thank you for scr*wing over my restaurant and my staff when you disputed your cancellation fee. I really hope in the future you have more respect for restaurants, especially small businesses such as mine. Pathetic."

Expand Tweet

Trevor appeared baffled at the owner of the said restaurant personally reaching out to him concerning the cancelation of his reservation. He expressed his shock and disappointment at the tone Jen Royle used in her message.

While he claimed to understand the challenges faced by small businesses, Trevor reasoned resorting to his credit card's travel insurance only to cover the "lofty" cancellation fee. He explained:

"It is crucial to note that my cancellation was due to unforeseen circumstances, specifically hospitalization, which falls under the protection of my travel insurance."

Expand Tweet

Trevor clarified his decision to use the travel insurance was not intended to disregard or disrespect Jen Royle's establishment, but rather the legitimate use of his consumer rights. The New Yorker further noted that his husband already called the restaurant to inform them about the cancellation, but was met with an offensive and mocking response from the Table staff. He told Jen during the conversation:

"The decision to reach out to a customer with such a scolding and disparaging message is, frankly, astounding."

Expand Tweet

He emphasized how Jen Royle's actions would poorly affect the amicable relationship she should have with her customers. Trevor also criticized the restaurant's lack of professionalism and customer service ethos.

However, despite Trevor's attempt to put forward his reasons for canceling the reservation and using his travel insurance, Jen continued to message him in an accusatory tone. It appeared that she did not like the fact that Trevor reimbursed the reservation fee of $250 using his credit card.

The restaurant owner wrote the couple should have communicated with the restaurant if they had been in a medical emergency and canceled their reservation via phone call. Jen called Trevor's way of dealing with the situation "hurtful" to businesses in general and their staff.

Expand Tweet

Trevor was once again left disappointed to keep receiving Jen Royle's "aggressive responses". He tried to elucidate that the decision to involve his credit card company was due to the insurance policy that comes with it. The tourism employee wrote:

"Your continued focus on the method of dispute rather than the legitimate reasons behind it is concerning. It reflects a rigid stance that fails to consider the complexities and nuances of customer experience, particularly in extraordinary situations."

The 49-year-old celebrity chef was also accused of blocking and unblocking Trevor on Instagram, which was called rather "childish" by the latter. Jen posted screenshots of their conversation on her Instagram stories and continued to bash Trevor, before sending him a final text:

"You will be hearing from our lawyers."

Expand Tweet

Jen Royle reportedly has a history of harassing customers online

After Trevor's thread on X went viral, gaining over 24 million views till now, plenty of negative comments were seen on Table's Google and Yelp reviews. However, those comments were removed from both platforms and the engagement was restricted.

Expand Tweet

The restaurant owner, who opened an Italian market called TABLE Mercato in 2020, made her social media profiles private as soon as the dispute went viral. Jen Royle has been accused of engaging in verbal spats with customers online, and of bullying and harassment as well.

Expand Tweet

Trevor Chavin-DeCaro told the Boston Herald in an interview that he reserved a table at Jen’s restaurant for a Boston trip he was supposed to take with his husband. However, due to certain health issues as well as delays in his train schedule, Trevor could not go to Boston. He was also advised by a doctor to visit an ER for a check-up.

While Trevor did not mention what was the exact illness he had experienced, he told the outlet about spending around 16 hours in the hospital. He also had follow-up appointments, while his husband called several other hotels and businesses to inform them about their canceled trip. Trevor claimed every other place dealt with the issue without complaint.