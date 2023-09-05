RHOA: Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Jr. feud online post reunion pt 1

The first part of the reunion of season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) was released on September 3, 2023. During the reunion, cast members made some confessions, controversies, and seemed to have caused some drama. The cast members included Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, Courtney R. Rhodes, and Monyetta Shaw-Carter.

Following the reunion's release, some of the cast members took to social media to discuss the same. Among the RHOA cast members who shared their thoughts was Drew Sidora who made comments about Courtney Rhodes and Ralph on X (formerly Twitter).

She tweeted about Ralph first and said that she always needs to "protect and stand for her children against this type of evil." Drew wrote that she gave Ralph the opportunity to shut his "unverifiable fake cousin" down for the comments she made about Drew's son. She noted that Ralph reportedly refused to do that which broke her heart.

She followed it up with a tweet about Courtney Rhodes and said that the latter "meant to be nasty and rude" when she made comments and dragged Drew's child.

"KIDS ARE ALWAYS OFF LIMITS!!! That’s it, that’s all….we’re done!" Drew tweeted.

The RHOA season 15 reunion saw Drew make several comments about Courtney emphasizing how protective she is of her children, and showing her anger. Meanwhile, Courtney did not say much on the matter.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 1: Recap

Expand Tweet

Some insight into Drew Sidora's divorce from Ralph was provided during this episode of the show. She didn't respond directly when asked if the relationship between her and Ralph would get better with time after all the things that had happened. Meanwhile, Kenya Moore, Sanya, and Marlo Hampton expressed their belief that Ralph and Drew would get better with each other over time.

In this episode of RHOA, a clip from the show was shown where Courtney was seen talking about Drew's children.

“Yeah, she was like adopt this child so I can go be in my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills,” Courtney said.

As of now, Courtney Rhodes has not responded to Drew Sidora's social media comment. However, Ralph tweeted about the same and said that it was time to tell the truth and "be real." He noted that Drew supposedly wanted him to pay child support when their child has a father who "wants to play an active role in his life" but Drew wouldn't let him.

“Your adoption request was only a money grab and control. Since the age of 3, I stepped up to fill the gap as a man and unconditionally provided from my heart without expectations,” Ralph tweeted.

He also said that he would continue to be there but that he wouldn't let Drew take advantage of him or use to show to get her way.

“I understand playing the battered victim role earns you sympathy on this platform but you will respect me as a Father. I love all my kids and have given them the world, including you. It’s about them now. #Respect,” he continued.

Expand Tweet

Drew Sidora and Ralph have two children, Machai and Aniya. She also has a son named Josiah from her previous relationship with Ricky Brascom. Ralph had adopted Josiah in 2015, a year after Ralph and Drew got married. However, the couple announced their divorce in March 2023.

As part of her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June, the RHOA cast member discussed the reason for her divorce. She said that her parents had been married for 60 years so she saw two people "who loved each other and constantly fought for their marriage."

“That's how I was raised but I think at a point when it's public humiliation and dealing with things that are now coming out in front of the camera and it was a Breaking Point,” Drew said to Cohen.

Fans can watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 2 on Sunday, September 10 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episode will be premiered on Peacock the day after it airs on Bravo.