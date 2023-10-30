"This video will only hurt their business": Keith Lee and The Real Milk and Honey's TikTok drama explained as hilarious Atlanta memes erupt 

TikTok restaurant critic Keith Lee has sparked a debate on restaurants in Atlanta after he recently took to the video-sharing platform to opine on The Real Milk And Honey. He was visibly unimpressed with the service, leading to the eatery responding to the same. Since then, netizens have taken to social media to create hilarious memes about the drama.

On October 27, the food blogger shared that the eatery in question did not let him call-in orders and neither was he able to place an order through DoorDash. He also told followers that his family eventually visited the venue, but were told by staff that they were closed for deep cleaning, even though there were people sitting inside and getting their food.

Lee went on to tell his followers that when he himself visited the venue, the staff attempted to serve him after recognizing who he was. However, he reportedly declined the same due to how his family was treated.

The Real Milk and Honey then took to their own TikTok account and seemingly threw shade at the beloved TikTok content creator.

Reacting to the questionable response, one netizen said:

How The Real Milk and Honey threw shade at Keith Lee

The Atlanta-based restaurant took to TikTok after Keith Lee criticized their establishment. In a now-deleted video, the restauranteur’s daughters asked him whether he saw Keith Lee’s new video. Answering the same, the owner condescendingly said that he did not know who the TikToker was.

The restaurant also acknowledged Lee’s review in their video’s caption by telling the TikToker to “Stay doing what you do and being a positive brother.” They then addressed the “negative people” by saying:

“Every business small or large successful or not has worked really really hard to try their best to mark their mark in an extremely tough business. As a successful restauranteur/ owner I never drag anyone’s business even if I’ve had a disappointing moment because I have principles and I know how hard any business worked just to start!”

At the time of writing this article, Keith Lee had not publicly addressed the restaurant’s statement.

The Keith Lee-Real Milk And Honey TikTok drama sparks hilarious memes online

After Lee critiqued Atlanta’s restaurants scene, a flurry of memes erupted online, most of which seemed to be taking a dig at Lee.

While a majority of the responses were aimed at Lee, some also reacted to the restaurant's response to the incident.

Atlanta’s restaurant scene sparks online debate

The TikToker was not the only one disappointed by the Atlanta restaurant. Several TikTok users took to the platform to reveal that they had negative experiences in several eateries in the city.

Speaking about the The Real Milk And Honey drama, one TikTok user said in a video:

“No one should be treated like that. Like if you, you know the whole process of trying to order on DoorDash, you can’t order food, they have these ridiculous rules that really don’t make sense at all”

TikTok user @theluncheonlawyer opined that several restaurants in Atlanta only cater to those who appreciate the “aesthetics." They also added that they do not prioritize the quality of their dishes and customer service.

They then shared their own experience of going for brunch in Atlanta, revealing that restaurants had warned her that they will be allowed to dine only for 90 minutes out of which an hour reportedly went into waiting for the food to arrive.

TikTok user @morgansandiego also expressed disappointment in Atlanta restaurants not serving drinks on time.

Lee’s Atlanta restaurant's reviews continues to spark conversation about the city’s dining culture across social media platforms.