What did Emily Blunt say about a restaurant server? Interview backlash explained as actress issues apology over resurfaced viral video 

Emily Blunt seems to be going viral for the wrong reasons. A clip of the actress making disparaging comments about a plus-size woman has resurfaced online. The video has been making the rounds online and has led to the actress garnering immense backlash online. Since then, she has released a statement claiming that she was “appalled” by what she said in the past.

The incident happened when Emily Blunt was promoting her movie Looper on the UK's The Jonathan Ross Show in September 2012. In the same, the actress recalled her time making the movie. As the interview progressed, the star used some insensitive language that caught netizens’ attention. Blunt said on the show:

"We went out to dinner at Chilli’s. The girl who served me was enormous, you know, I think she got freebie meals at Chilli’s. And she comes out and she goes- "did anyone ever tell you you look a lot like Emily Blunt?" I said, "I have heard that. Yes." And she went- "are you Emily Blunt?" And I went- "yeah."

The actress went on to explain that the unidentified waitress asked what she was doing in her town, to which Blunt responded by saying that she and her team were shooting a film called Looper. The lady then reportedly quipped, "Y'all just made that up."

The clip was uploaded to the popular X (formerly known as Twitter) page @ViralThingz on October 20. At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed nearly 17 million views.

The show’s host could be seen laughing nervously after Blunt called the unidentified waitress "enormous." However, he stirred away from the conversation as best as he could.

"Insensitive, hurtful": Emily Blunt addresses viral video in statement

The actress issued a statement to People magazine when the clip spread on social media. Speaking about the interview, the 40-year-old said:

“I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago. I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

The Oppenheimer actress also explained that she thought she was the kind of person who would not "dream of upsetting anyone." Blunt went on to add that what "possessed her" to say something of that nature was "unrecognizable" to her and what she stands for. She ended her statement by saying:

"I’m sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to known better."

Blunt starred in Looper alongside Joseph Gordon Levitt and Bruce Willis. The science-fiction movie is directed by Rian Johnson.

According to IMDb, the Critics Choice Movie Award winner, it is set in 2074, when a mob attempts to get rid of someone. The movie includes drama, action, and time travel. IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes rated the same 7.4/10 and 93%, respectively.

Meanwhile, despite Emily Blunt addressing the controversial clip, many took to the internet to diss the actress.

Also, Jonathan Ross had not addressed the controversial clip at the time of writing this article.