“We live in a triggered generation”: Taylor Swift Anti-Hero fatphobic controversy explained as singer removes scene amid backlash 

Taylor Swift recently found herself in the middle of a controversy surrounding a scene in the music video of her hit single Anti-Hero from her brand-new album Midnights.

While Anti-Hero has been well-received by fans, Swift earned some backlash over a moment from her music video that showed the singer weighing herself on a scale that read “fat.”

In the scene, Swift’s alter-ago can be seen looking at her with a disapproving and disappointing look as the singer weighs herself inside a bathroom. In a promotional post, the musician mentioned what the video portrays:

“Nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts [playing] out in real time.”

Pop Crave @PopCrave After being labeled as “fatphobic,” Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ music video has now been edited on YouTube to remove a scene which shows her stepping on a scale that reads “fat”.



The scene was intended to be a take on Swift’s history with body dysmorphia and disordered eating. After being labeled as “fatphobic,” Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ music video has now been edited on YouTube to remove a scene which shows her stepping on a scale that reads “fat”.The scene was intended to be a take on Swift’s history with body dysmorphia and disordered eating. https://t.co/SQHUhN1jTu

Following the release of the video, several viewers dubbed the weighing scene as fatphobic and claimed that Swift portrayed the term “fat” in a negative light. Meanwhile, some fans came to her defense and said that the music video is being scrutinized by a generation that is easily “triggered”:

In response to the backlash, the weighing scene was reportedly removed from Apple Music and YouTube. The edited video shows the singer weighing herself but does not display the “fat” scale.

Twitter reacts to Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero weighing scene controversy

Taylor Swift recently sent fans into a frenzy after releasing the lead single off her new album Midnights. However, the Anti-Hero music video sparked debate online as a scene showing the singer weighing herself on a scale displaying “fat” came under scrutiny.

While some dubbed the scene as fatphobic, others came out in Swift’s support after the latter edited the scene and removed the fat-scale display from the music video on Apple Music and YouTube. Netizens also took to Twitter to share their opinion on the situation:

Eurus ◟̽◞̽ @TayMidnights13



Taylor didn't reveal her eating disorder and struggles to accept her body for y'all to call her fatphobic I can't believe people are actually bullying Taylor into editing the "FAT" scene out of the anti-hero mv???Taylor didn't reveal her eating disorder and struggles to accept her body for y'all to call her fatphobic I can't believe people are actually bullying Taylor into editing the "FAT" scene out of the anti-hero mv???Taylor didn't reveal her eating disorder and struggles to accept her body for y'all to call her fatphobic😭😭😭 https://t.co/8OQfqlnNlj

🎃 spooky auggie 🎃 @amateur_arguer TW: ED

One criticism of Taylor Swift's music video is that you don't need to be fatphobic in your description of your body image. It isn't bad to be fat, and her having the scale say "fat" is a radical simplification of eating disorders, especially when fat people have EDs too. TW: EDOne criticism of Taylor Swift's music video is that you don't need to be fatphobic in your description of your body image. It isn't bad to be fat, and her having the scale say "fat" is a radical simplification of eating disorders, especially when fat people have EDs too.

Meet Sav at Midnight 🌙🕰 @SavLovesSwift @pollymidnights @ohheyimmorgan I think editing out the word “fat” was the perfect example of how we balance talking about EDs and fatphobia. Taylor didn’t remove the entire scene. That would be an entirely different conversation. She removed a brief clip that many found hurtful. IMO, the message remains. @pollymidnights @ohheyimmorgan I think editing out the word “fat” was the perfect example of how we balance talking about EDs and fatphobia. Taylor didn’t remove the entire scene. That would be an entirely different conversation. She removed a brief clip that many found hurtful. IMO, the message remains.

lucie @luciewald It is possible to appreciate Taylor Swift and midnight as an artist AND call her out on her blatant fatphobia. Taylor Swift should have done better because even if it is relatable and an “intrusive thought” it is damaging and fatphobic. Listen to fat ppl when they tell you it is It is possible to appreciate Taylor Swift and midnight as an artist AND call her out on her blatant fatphobia. Taylor Swift should have done better because even if it is relatable and an “intrusive thought” it is damaging and fatphobic. Listen to fat ppl when they tell you it is

Leah 🏳️‍🌈 @hutchleah 🏻 #Midnights Taylor Swift removed the close up of the scale saying ‘FAT’ in the Anti-Hero music video on Apple Music. It got across her point just as well with it only showing her standing on the scale + being judged, this version does it without harming fat folk in the process. Taylor Swift removed the close up of the scale saying ‘FAT’ in the Anti-Hero music video on Apple Music. It got across her point just as well with it only showing her standing on the scale + being judged, this version does it without harming fat folk in the process.👏🏻 #Midnights https://t.co/5IoLetcPSD

Bryan (they 🔪 them) @blackqueeriroh Fat people are awesome.



Taylor Swift’s choice of imagery in her “Anti-Hero” video…is not.



Fatphobia is that image. That’s what fatphobia is. It’s also a million other things that you don’t think create a world unsafe for fat people. Fat people are awesome. Taylor Swift’s choice of imagery in her “Anti-Hero” video…is not.Fatphobia is that image. That’s what fatphobia is. It’s also a million other things that you don’t think create a world unsafe for fat people.

bethany 🪩 @definedbyclean It is safe to say that Taylor Swift does not “hate” fat people, she’s not “terrified” of being fat, she’s sharing a VERY complicated experience that showcases the entire point of Anti-Hero in a vulnerable, sort of “I know I was wrong” kind of sense. It is safe to say that Taylor Swift does not “hate” fat people, she’s not “terrified” of being fat, she’s sharing a VERY complicated experience that showcases the entire point of Anti-Hero in a vulnerable, sort of “I know I was wrong” kind of sense.

Becky is staring at the sun @BeccaLizz not people getting mad that Taylor Swift used the word fat in a music video about her intrusive thoughts 🙃



she had SO many people commenting about her weight. it is no wonder she had insecurity around that.



she’s not fat phobic, my god, you guys get outside. not people getting mad that Taylor Swift used the word fat in a music video about her intrusive thoughts 🙃she had SO many people commenting about her weight. it is no wonder she had insecurity around that.she’s not fat phobic, my god, you guys get outside.

Ur mom @HhgfghjjD People calling Anti-hero by Taylor Swift fatphobic makes me sick. She is trying to show HER struggles with ED. People even said she should have put “not enough” but they need to realize the media didnt call her not enough the media called her fat. People calling Anti-hero by Taylor Swift fatphobic makes me sick. She is trying to show HER struggles with ED. People even said she should have put “not enough” but they need to realize the media didnt call her not enough the media called her fat.

marcus @kennethhhyy Taylor swift is being labeled as “fatphobic” because of her new music video anti-hero where we can see the scale scene that states about her insecurities as her getting fat. That scene is about her Insecurities and anxiety. The scene was remove in youtube and apple music. Taylor swift is being labeled as “fatphobic” because of her new music video anti-hero where we can see the scale scene that states about her insecurities as her getting fat. That scene is about her Insecurities and anxiety. The scene was remove in youtube and apple music. https://t.co/KMf9nKhYy2

YouTuber Mr Beard also argued that Swift used the weighing scene as a critique of fatphobia:

Mr Beard @mrbeardofficial People have been saying that they think this moment in Taylor Swift’s music video is fatphobic but…to me it very clearly seems like a critique of fatphobia. I’m so tired of people with absolutely abysmal media analysis attacking artists without using any critical thinking 🧵 People have been saying that they think this moment in Taylor Swift’s music video is fatphobic but…to me it very clearly seems like a critique of fatphobia. I’m so tired of people with absolutely abysmal media analysis attacking artists without using any critical thinking 🧵 https://t.co/4gSwZKLVOg

Mr Beard @mrbeardofficial The message Taylor is very clearly promoting is that society teaches girls and women to fear being fat, and that this is something that has been very harmful to her mental health, and it’s also harmful to the fat people who are stigmatized in the process. The message Taylor is very clearly promoting is that society teaches girls and women to fear being fat, and that this is something that has been very harmful to her mental health, and it’s also harmful to the fat people who are stigmatized in the process.

Mr Beard @mrbeardofficial The only way you could interpret this as an endorsement of fatphobia is if she was framing the fear of being fat in a positive light when she…very clearly isn’t. People need to take a second to consider the difference between art portraying something to critique it or endorse it The only way you could interpret this as an endorsement of fatphobia is if she was framing the fear of being fat in a positive light when she…very clearly isn’t. People need to take a second to consider the difference between art portraying something to critique it or endorse it

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Taylor Swift will address the controversy and explain the message behind the weighing scene in the days to come.

Taylor Swift on eating disorder and body image struggles

Taylor Swift opened up about her struggles with body image and eating in 'Miss Americana' (Image via Getty Images)

Prior to the latest debate surrounding body image issues over the weighing scene in Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero music video, the singer opened up about her own struggles in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana:

“It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day. It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it. A picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or someone said that I looked pregnant and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.”

The Love Story hitmaker also told Variety that she had difficulty talking about the topic in the documentary:

“I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years.”

She added:

“But the way that Lana (Wilson) tells the story, it really makes sense. I’m not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience.”

Speaking about her relationship with food, Swift said:

“And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad.”

While the debate surrounding the Anti-Hero weighing scene continues to make the rounds on social media, Taylor Swift or her representatives are yet to comment on the situation.

