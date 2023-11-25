Why was the 3 years World Cruise canceled? Abrupt cancellation leaves cruisegoers frustrated

Life at Sea Cruise — an itinerary by Miray International that was supposed to set off on its inaugural trip of 3 years this month, has now canceled the voyage, upsetting the travelers. The company promised a journey where it would make stops around the world’s seven continents and their unique destinations.

In late October, the company postponed its original departure date from November 1 to November 11 while moving the starting point from Istanbul to Amsterdam. Miray Internationals reportedly did not have a ship for the cruise, so they postponed the date to November 30.

The main reason behind the trip’s abrupt cancellation appears to be insufficient funds, which is why Miray International could not buy a ship to operate the three-year world cruise. Customers were sent a memo saying that Life at Sea was facing some challenges due to investor withdrawals.

Internet reacts to Life at Sea Cruise canceling its trip

Some netizens commented that the offer of sailing around all seven continents for three years was too good to be true, and everything about it seemed dubious. A few others felt sorry for the passengers who had spent a hefty amount of money to pay for the trip, while some wrote that three years on a ship was a long time to spend on the sea.

Internet reacts to the canceled voyage. (Image via Facebook/CNN)

Many passengers sold their houses and other belongings to join the cruise

The itinerary was supposed to begin sailing from Istanbul and go around South America through the Mediterranean. After stopping in Antarctica, it was to head up to the Caribbean and then towards the Panama Canal before passing by the north of LA, west of Hawaii, and back north of Alaska to further out to Japan.

By 2024, Life at Sea would have made its way to Australia through Asia and made stops around the Pacific Ocean. By December 2025, the ship would have neared Africa and would eventually return to Europe. It was supposed to end its journey in Istanbul in October of 2026. CNN has reported a series of issues troubling the voyage.

Life at Sea reportedly told its passengers who had booked the cruise and paid for the voyage in full that it would refund their money in monthly installments. Some cruisegoers had already reached Istanbul, hoping to board the ship.

The company has now told them that it would cover their accommodations until December 1 and would also arrange return flights for those passengers. Unfortunately, some of them told CNN that they now don’t have a place or a home to return to because they sold everything and hoped to spend life at sea for years.