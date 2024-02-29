“We need to protect children from nonsense like this”: Netizens outraged as 9-year-old rapper Lil RT seen obscenely dancing at a club with adult women

Controversy erupted online when nine-year-old rapper Lil RT was filmed performing in a club in Miami while dancing with and touching adult strippers. It is unclear when this occurred, but Instagram user Oliver Mac shared the footage on Monday, February 26. Lil Rt is already controversial due to the prevalence of vulgarity in his music at a young age.

The video of Lil RT in the club went viral, prompting concern among social media users who alleged that the kid was a victim of bad parenting. A plethora of users wanted to inform Child Protective Services about the incident and have the strippers arrested. Many stated that this was straight-up pedophilia. One X user exclaimed:

Netizens were disgusted by the video (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Netizens were left disgusted by Lil RT's club performance

Nine-year-old Lil RT became internet famous after his track 60 Miles went viral on TikTok. With his sudden rise in popularity, RT and his parents received the same amount of criticism for the contents of his music, which saw the kid talk about having sex, hustling, running from the police, and shooting somebody with a Glock.

Earlier this week on Monday, Instagram user Oliver Mack, who goes by @therightwingedangel, shared multiple video clips of the nine-year-old rapper performing in a club. The video was later re-posted on X. The disturbing part was that, from the looks of things, it looked like a strip club.

The clips showed the kid interacting with strippers as they danced and twerked around him. At one point, the kid even smacks one woman's posterior multiple times, and at another point, a woman can be seen grinding on the nine-year-old. The rest of the audience cheers him on as he jumps into the crowd.

According to a location tagged in one of the video clips, the performance allegedly occurred in what looked like a club in Allapattah, Miami, Florida. Conservative political commentator Candace Owens, who showed the video on her Daily Wire show, stated that people needed to get involved and rescue this kid.

She said,

"My fear is that the kind of a life that he is living, he's only going to end up in two places, he's going to end up in prison or he's going to end up dead."

Social media users were outraged and disgusted by the video clips of Lil RT performing at the club. Netizens felt that Child Protective Services should get involved to protect the kids. Others speculated that the outrage would've been more if this was a little girl in the situation.

Social media users stated that everyone present in that situation should be arrested, most notably the woman engaging in such acts with a child. People also criticized the child rapper's parents. Here are a few X reactions to Lil RT performing in the club:

The controversy surrounding the child rapper rose when Lil RT made an appearence on Kai Cenat's stream in November of last year. While freestyling with Cenat, all hell broke loose online when the child allegedly rapped about assaulting a girl before running away from a stunned Cenat, who later clarified that he meant rate and not rape.