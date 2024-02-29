Fans are getting curious about the lives of some of the esteemed alumni of Survivor, like Parvati Shallow, with the release of season 46 of the generational show on February 28.

Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin made headlines when the two posted about their relationship on Instagram, also marking Parvati's first time coming out as queer. The winner of season 16 of Survivor: Micronesia, Parvati Shallow's popularity also got her on season two of The Traitors, bringing her back to the limelight.

Mae Martin is a Bafta Award-winning Canadian comedian who ousted their relationship with Parvati at the same time as her on December 31, 2023. Their newfound love is assumed to be still going strong, as there has been no news of their separation.

Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin's relationship as of today

The couple hasn't posted anything on social media since making their official announcement post on December 31, 2023, except an appreciation post from Mae, which was a screenshot of Parvati on The Traitor.

The picture posted on January 19 was captured after Parvati was chosen to be a Traitor by Phaedra and Dan, as the subtitles on the screenshot say, "I am a full-on trained assassin. There is zero adrenaline running through my body."

In the same thread, the other picture is of Mae sitting next to Parvati on the stage, holding hands. Its caption says, "Who is watching Season 2 of @thetraitorsus_?" and:

"Queen @pshallow can poison me any time, we are simply not worthy."

The official post before was that of a reel from a photo booth where the duo were seen in several quirky poses. Both Parvati and Mae posted the same picture with slightly different captions. Parvati wrote, "We're here. We're queer. Happy new year" coming out queer for the first time.

Mae wrote, "Parv's here, she's queer, Happy New Year." They also posted a video in the same thread that saw them enjoying a Ferris wheel ride at the beach.

Parvati had hinted at their relationship previously in November when she posted pictures of Mae Martin with her daughter and other friends and family. The thread had several pictures of them enjoying themselves on a getaway. The caption to the post said:

"Some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time. They see you, they love you right where you are, they make you laugh so hard you cry. They celebrate your wins and lift you up. They do art projects with your kids and play hide and seek after dinner."

"When you’re sequestered in an airport hotel alone on your birthday, they throw a big surprise party for you when you’re home. They remind you that even when it’s hard, life can be a really beautiful journey." She Continued.

Parvati Shallow's journey to Mae Martin's love

Parvati began dating fellow Survivor star John Fincher in 2014. They tied the knot three years later, in 2017. They had a daughter together named Alma.

After five years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in August 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their differences, Parvati Shallow and John Fincher continue to be on good terms and co-parent their daughter Alma.

Parvati's relationship with Mae has opened new doors for both of them. The couple has since been recipients of heavy community support, which is an indication of the joy their relationship has brought to fans.

New episodes of the ongoing season of The Traitors Us drop every Thursday on Peacok at 6 p.m. ET.