How long have Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin been together? Relationship timeline explored

Parvati Shallow became a familiar face after appearing on the famous reality show namely, Survivor and now The Traitors season 2. Her recent revelation about her relationship with Taskmaster star Mae Martin made headlines after the couple posted about each other on their social media accounts. The post also marked Parvati Shallow's first time coming out as queer publicly.

Both Parvati and Mae chose to announce their relationship simultaneously on December 31, 2023, by posting the same picture on their Instagram feed. It has been over a month since the couple confirmed that they are dating.

Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin made their relationship Instagram official in December 2023

On December 31, 2023, Parvati and Mae surprised their fans with their relationship news. They posted the same picture featuring a photo booth strip where the duo was seen happily posing together. The caption under Parvati's post read, "We're here. We're Queer. Happy New Year." Her post received a lot of love from her fans as well as celebrities who represent the LGBTQ community.

Mae Martin, who identifies themselves as non-binary and uses they/them as their pronouns, also posted about their newfound love using the same photo booth strip on a different background. They captioned the post, "Parv's here, she's queer, Happy New Year."

Apart from their picture, Mae also posted a video of the two at a beach. In the video, the camera pans from the beach view towards Parvati and she winks at the end.

Who are Parvati Shallow and Mae Martin?

Parvati Shallow is best known as the winner of the reality series titled Survivor Micronesia: Fans vs Favorites. She has also been the runner-up of Survivor: Heroes vs Villians, after she competed in Survivor: Cook Islands, where she was placed sixth. She also appeared on Survivor season 40, titled Winners at War, which featured its past winners as contestants.

In 2014, Parvati Shallow started dating fellow contestant from the show Survivor: Samoa, John Fincher. After three years of dating, Parvati and John got engaged in 2017. Six months later, the couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Ama in July 2018.

According to media outlet The Blast, the couple parted ways and Parvati filed for a divorce in 2021, citing 'irreconcilable differences.' It was later revealed that she had acquired a temporary restraining order for domestic violence against her former husband, which didn't last long. The order was dismissed in a couple of weeks, and they now share joint custody of their daughter Ama.

Parvati's role in The Traitors season 2 was highly anticipated because her tactical play in the previous show Survivor was widely appreciated. Fans are thrilled to know that Parvati has been recruited as a traitor by Phaedra and Dan, the other two traitors. In the show, she has been successfully flying under the radar, 'murdering' people (a term used for eliminating contestants), for seven episodes.

Mae Martin is a Bafta Award-winning Canadian comedian, who moved to London in 2011, to pursue a career in British comedy. Mae also contributed to the sketch comedy series Baroness von Sketch Show and presented several shows on BBC Radio 4.

New episodes of The Traitors season 2 air on Peacock, every Thursday, at 6 pm ET.

