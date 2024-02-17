The Traitors season 2: Parvati Shallow Declares End of Longstanding Feud with Sandra Diaz-Twine

Parvati Shallow and fellow Survivor legend Sandra Diaz-Twine have officially put an end to their long-running feud while filming The Traitors season 2 against the backdrop of a Scottish castle. This resolution was confirmed by Parvati Shallow in a February 16, 2024, interview with Entertainment Weekly,

The rivalry originally stemmed from competing claims over the title of ultimate Survivor champion during their time on Survivor: Heroes vs Villains over a decade prior. However, a conversation between the two competitors on The Traitors facilitated reconciliation and the transition from animosity to mutual regard, marking a noteworthy moment in their relationship history.

Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine entered The Traitors season 2 with reputations for strategic prowess earned through their Survivor gameplay. The competitive setting of The Traitors provided a backdrop for the confrontation and eventual burying of the hatchet. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the interviewer asked,

“So how are you and Sandra now?”

In reply, Parvati stated,

“Yeah, we're fine. Sandra is going to be who Sandra is forever, and I think I'm finding her very entertaining watching the show.”

She continued,

“And we just saw each other in New York. We did a bunch of little segments together for the Peacock press, and it was fine. She's funny, she's a character. She will always want to have other people say she's better than me, and that is fine with me. I'm fine with that.”

During the show, Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine engaged in a conversation that Peppermint mediated. They expressed their willingness to leave the past behind.

“Peppermint brought us together and I was like, this could go either really terribly or be fine. So I just went with it, and Sandra was going with it, and I was like, okay, let's just move past this and not have to deal with it anymore”, said Parvati.

In The Traitors season 2, Parvati and Sandra found themselves in opposing roles, with Parvati as a deception-based "Traitor" and Sandra holding an honest "Faithful" position. This new dynamic differed from their prior experiences facing off on The Survivor.

Since filming wrapped, their interactions in joint interviews and social media indicate a turn towards mutual respect and understanding, marking significant positive growth following the feud that originated when they both laid claim to the title of ultimate Survivor champion over a decade ago in Survivor: Heroes vs Villains.

The feud continued through their participation in Survivor: Winners at War in 2020, where they were both voted off early in the game. The rivalry spilled over into 2023, with a series of public social media exchanges that reignited tensions. However, it was in 2024, during the filming of The Traitors season 2, that they finally decided to put their differences aside and end the feud.

The resolution of the intense rivalry between reality TV legends Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine on The Traitors season 2 stands as an example of how even the most competitive relationships can transform over time within the pressure-filled realm of strategic competition.

