Fact Check: Is Disney World tripling its ticket price in 2025?

While many people believe that Disney World will increase admission prices by threefold in 2025, the real version of the story is now here. Contrary to that, the company marginally increased ticket prices in different categories like single-day, single-park tickets, tickets to Magic Kingdom Park, tickets to Animal Kingdom, and park hopper tickets for certain dates in 2025.

These increases are in the range of $5-$10, it’s seasonality and category-dependent. There is no proof showing that Disney has increased prices of tickets by threefold in 2025. Mouse Trap News is a satirical website that offers its visitors fictitious news items relating to Disney issues.

This is where the rumor came from. While the article included some facts about price increases in the past, the last one about three times the price was untrue. In a nutshell, the rumor about Disney World three-folding its ticket prices in the year 2025 is fake news.

What exactly did Mouse Trap News say about Disney World tripling its ticket prices?

The Mouse Trap News website published a satirical article stating that the ticket price for the place had tripled in 2025. However, some cost tickets went up by $10 in 2025 compared to 2024 prices. At its peak, like in July for example, tickets for the Magic Kingdom go up to $189, a significant rise from the original $119.

During quiet periods in the low season like in January, a one-way ticket remains at $119. In general, the statement that the company multiplied the prices of its tickets three times is false; but there were some significant price increases for 2025.

What are Disney World ticket prices in 2024 really like? How much per head?

For 2024, the coveted ticket prices range from $109 to $189 per person, depending on the park and the day of the visit. The prices are as follows:

Animal Kingdom: $109–$164

Magic Kingdom: $134–$189

EPCOT: $119–$179

Disney's Hollywood Studios: $129–$184

These prices do not include the 6.5% sales tax or additional options like Park Hopper, Memory Maker, or the Water Park and Sports option. The cheapest days to visit are typically in January, August, and September, with prices varying based on demand and park popularity. Prices for 2025 have also been released, starting at $119 per person and going up to $189 for a one-park, one-day ticket.

Recent updates about Walt Disney World

Further, there have been many changes and new features added to Walt Disney World lately. One of the innovations is Tiana's Bayou Adventure opening for operation at the time of the coming summer at the magical place.

Another new addition is the little elephant Corra coming to spark interest at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Also, it should be mentioned that Ice Cold Hydraulics was just launched in Hollywood Studios, offering exciting rides to visitors as well.

EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival in 2024 launched Spring Blossoms, thus providing guests with an extraordinary sense of fulfillment. The last change was the face covering guidelines. They are no longer required even in indoor and outdoor settings.

Through these developments, Disney World is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to updating and delivering an immersive and fun visit for everyone.