"And you wrote a book about body image?": Emily Ratajkowski fatphobic photoshoot controversy explained as model comes under fire 

American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is facing backlash for a recent M Magazine photoshoot as netizens claimed that one of the photos emanated fatphobia. The 32-year-old posed in several pairs of oversized jeans in the photos; however, one particular picture sparked criticism.

In the photo, Ratajkowski posed in light-wash, oddly oversized jeans while she stretched out the waistband on one side of the pants to highlight the remaining space she did not fill. This photo rubbed social media users the wrong way as many took to the comments and scorned the model for agreeing to do one such shoot that gave away a negative message about body image.

Emily Ratajkowski's controversial photo from M Magazine's photoshoot. (Image via Instagram/@emrata)

Stephanie Yeboah, a blogger and a plus-size advocate, commented under Ratajkowski’s Instagram post with a reference to “My Body,” a 2021 New York Times bestselling book by the supermodel where she spoke about body positivity and feminine empowerment, and critiquing how women’s beauty in the modeling industry is perceived from the point of view of men.

Yeboah seemingly mocked Ratajkowski, implying the model chose to take part in a photoshoot that was contradictory to her views, as explored in her book.

Emily Ratajkowski sparks fatphobia allegations with new photoshoot

Several users called out Emily Ratajkowski on her sartorial choice for this particular photoshoot. They wondered and demanded what the said picture even wanted to signify. Some called it "ignorant" and "distasteful."

Gianluca Russo, a columnist and an active advocate in the size-inclusive fashion movement who authored the book “The Power of Plus,” spoke to TODAY.com about Emily Ratajkowski’s photo that stirred controversy.

Russo said,

"This photo could likely be very triggering to someone dealing with the terrible impacts of weight stigma as it so clearly mimics triggering weight loss ads. The photo of Emily is praising her thinness, and the usage of a very large pair of pants puts even more emphasis on the smallness of her body."

Russo added that the photoshoot could have been an editorial instead to discuss the importance of size-inclusive fashion. However, it ended up channeling a rather fatphobic essence that everyone has grown accustomed to.

Neither Emily Ratajkowski nor the M Magazine has addressed the backlash yet.