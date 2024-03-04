"Someone has control over you" - Fans react as MrBeast comes under scrutiny for deleting a tweet about Nancy Pelosi

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast," frequently finds himself in the spotlight, often making headlines for his positive contributions. Despite his generally favorable reputation, he occasionally faces criticism. One such instance occurred today (March 4) when he was criticized for a purportedly deleted post in which he had criticized United States Representative Nancy Pelosi. The post in question was:

"It's a little sad that an active member of Congress can cause billions of dollars of stock to shift like this."

Jimmy's alleged post criticizing Pelosi (Image via X)

MrBeast later removed the alleged post, sparking considerable attention from observers. One individual even suggested that there might be controlling influences at play:

"You (Jimmy) deleted the post, that means someone has control over you."

What is the controversy surrounding MrBeast's post on Nancy Pelosi?

As one of the foremost creators, MrBeast consistently generates significant discussion within the online community. The recent deletion of his alleged post sparked a wave of surprised reactions from his audience.

An X.com user did some digging and discovered that Andrew Pelosi, who is Nancy Pelosi's nephew, works as a talent manager for Jimmy's team. This discovery led to speculation suggesting a possible association between Jimmy and Pelosi, likely influencing the deletion of the criticism:

"Mr. Beast deleted a pretty tame + nonpartisan post critiquing Nancy Pelosi’s suspiciously excellent trading record Guess where Nancy Pelosi’s nephew Andrew is a talent manager? Mr. Beast’s agency."

X user surmises the reason behind the post being deleted. (Image via X)

Jimmy addressed the post and swiftly dismissed any suggestions of alliance with Pelosi, just as he previously debunked rumors about his channel being sold to entertainment conglomerate Disney. He remains adamant about maintaining his independence and integrity in the online sphere:

"First I sold my channel to Disney and now Pelosi has control over me? The conspiracies are wild recently."

Jimmy dismisses any connections with Nancy Pelosi. (Image via X)

Jimmy's response naturally captured the attention of many of his followers, who subsequently had varied reactions to the situation. Here are some of them:

Fans react to Jimmy's response to teh controevrsy (Image via X)

As previously mentioned, there were also rumors circulating that MrBeast was selling his channel to Disney for a staggering $5 billion. However, the YouTuber took to his X.com account to debunk such rumors.