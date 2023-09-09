David Bakhtiari and Nancy Pelosi are two names that aren't typically connected to one another. Bakhtiari is in his 11th season in the NFL as Pelosi has been a United States Congresswoman for over three decades.

Both worlds came together when Bakhtiari spoke about the former Speaker of the House.

He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on her plans for reelection. Bakhtiari noted how odd it was to him that she could still run given her $290 million net worth and nearly $200K salary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

There are some fans who share his point of view as to why politicians like Pelosi can still run:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Green Bay Packers offensive lineman isn't the first person to speak out against her reelection announcement. Pelosi is one of the older politicians left in Congress.

She is currently the focal point of a fierce debate about the possible idea of term limits for older politicians.

Pelosi hasn't been the only older politician under scrutiny for their age and call for term limits. The 81-year-old Mitch McConnell, the senior Senator from Kentucky, was motionless while talking to journalists in two recent occurrences.

David Bakhtiari's 2023 salary and career with the Packers

David Bakhtiari

David Bakhtiari is one of the league's best offensive linemen and it shows as he'll be making $17.5 million in 2023. It puts him fifth amongst left tackles in terms of salary.

Since signing his $92 million contract extension in November 2020, he's restructured his deal on multiple occasions.

In March, Bakhtiari shifted $5.5 million of his salary this year plus a $9.5M roster bonus into a signing bonus. This move cleared $7.5 million of cap space for the Packers.

Expand Tweet

The two-time Pro Bowler has played in 130 games for Green Bay since being drafted back in 2013. He missed significant time in the 2021 season with a knee injury.

Now, he's healthy and will be protecting Jordan Love after a decade of doing the same for Aaron Rodgers. We'll see how David Bakhtiari fares this season as the Packers look to turn the page on the Rodgers era.