MrBeast reveals his training regime, says he’s lost 20% body weight

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has recently turned to his Twitter profile to provide followers with a personal update. In his tweet, he disclosed his unwavering commitment to a rigorous fitness routine spanning the past ten months, accompanied by a healthy dietary regimen. He has also been taking 12K steps daily.
In a subsequent tweet, he mentioned that he is not yet at his desired goal and postponed sharing a picture for now. However, he did disclose successfully reducing a significant portion of his body fat percentage. He said:
"Was 40%+ body fat and now I’m sub 20% body fat."
MrBeast's training routine elicits reactions from the community
Notably, in October 2022, fellow YouTuber Eric "Airrack" entered into a formal agreement to engage in daily workouts for the subsequent eleven months.
They even documented their commitment in a contract, stipulating that failure to adhere to the agreement would result in a predetermined forfeit (the loser has to get a tattoo of the winner of the challenge).
Both YouTubers have undeniably made substantial progress in their respective fitness journeys. Airrack has also shared a snippet of his progress on Instagram for those wondering. Here is a picture:
While MrBeast has not formally shared a picture to showcase his gains, his recent Twitter update has sparked a wide range of reactions from fellow creators and his fanbase.
For example, COD player Davis "Hitch" from OpTic Gaming revealed that he has been practicing running to beat his own personal record. He wrote:
Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Nick "Sapnap" comically wrote:
Here are some other comments commending Jimmy's dedication:
Whether MrBeast will continue his workout regimen beyond the challenge period set by Airrack remains to be seen. Nevertheless, his notable progress thus far has undoubtedly served as a source of encouragement for his fans.
As of the time of writing, MrBeast continues to hold the title of the most subscribed YouTuber among non-branded channels. With over 159 million subscribers, he surpasses the previous record holder, PewDiePie, by nearly 48 million subscribers.
For those curious, his most recent upload was on June 10, where he showcased and compared three different yachts with varying price ranges: one worth $1 billion, another valued at $50 million, and the third priced at just $1.