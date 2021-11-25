MrBeast Squid Game release date, time, real-life set, video, and more

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson recently hosted a Squid Game tournament in real life. Squid Game is a Korean drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk that premiered on Netflix in September of this year. The show reached instant fame, with the premise being that 456 contestants participate in a series of children's games to win 45.6 billion Won.

MrBeast decided to host a tournament with the theme of Squid Game in mind. He ended up spending $3.5 million on the whole ordeal. Around $2 million were spent on making the set, and $1.5 million is going to be given as a winning prize. The video will premiere soon, and players can enjoy the first big reenactment of the show.

All you need to know about MrBeast's Squid Game

The Squid Games hosted by MrBeast will go live on November 24, 2021, at 4:00 PM Eastern/1:00 PM Pacific. Indian fans looking to watch will have to tune in at 2:30 AM on November 25. The internet broke when the news of MrBeast's Squid Game was announced, but it is not unusual for him to do such a thing.

MrBeast @MrBeast Real life Squid Game with 456 people goes live today at 4pm Eastern :) Real life Squid Game with 456 people goes live today at 4pm Eastern :) https://t.co/vC7S54AVk0

MrBeast @MrBeast The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 https://t.co/LdHf3OSsOE

MrBeast tweeted about the Squid Game on November 24, to remind fans about the video drop. MrBeast posted a video featuring images from the completed set on November 13 and claimed the project was ready. He also shared information about uploading the first video, which he said will be launched on November 24.

"Squid Game has been filmed and now just needs editing, it is the craziest video we’ve ever filmed times 100!" - Mr Beast's Twitter post.

Earlier, on November 7, Mr Beast posted a picture of the set being made while he tweeted, “costing more than I thought it would, but I’m in too deep to stop now.” and showed the world how serious he was about the project.

MrBeast has already hosted an online Squid Game Tournament on Minecraft, where he invited a few famous streamers to join him for a $46 thousand prize. That experiment went really well, and he decided to make a real-life replica of the famous Netflix show.

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com https://t.co/Jh1fxbLLmb

For a chance to take part in the Squid Game, MrBeast also posted information about a hoodie drop. The philanthropist promised to select 100 random participants from those who bought the hoodie from his merchandise store as participants for his version of Squid Game.

Edited by R. Elahi